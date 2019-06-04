Goldeyes Deal X's a Gut Punch Loss

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dealt the Sioux City Explorers a gut punch of a loss in the series opener of the four game set, walking it off in extra innings 7-6.

Sioux City opened the scoring In the third inning as three straight singles, punctuated by Michael Lang's RBI single bringing home Dylan Kelly to make it 1-0 Sioux City.

That's the way the score would stay for awhile as Zach Jemiola turned in his best performance for the Explorers this season. Jemiola took a no decision as he went five and a third innings, allowing only a single hit, and two runs and walked four while striking out two.

Winnipeg took the lead in the sixth after two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Wes Darvill drove home two runs with a single to left giving the Goldeyes the lead 2-1.

But Sioux City would answer in the 7th. Consecutive walks to Luke Bonfield and Kelly opened up the inning. After two outs it seemed as though the X's would forfeit a golden opportunity. But Nate Samson came up clutch with a two out single to tie the game 2-2. Jose Sermo not to be out done immediately followed with a double scoring two and Sioux City took a 4-2 lead.

But Winnipeg struck back in the bottom half of the frame. Using a pair of infield singles to get two men aboard and into scoring position. James Harris brought home a run with another infield single to cut the X's lead to one run. And a base hit by Willy Garcia tied the game 4-4.

The see-saw battle continued into the eighth inning when Drew Stankiewicz doubled to lead off the inning. With two outs it was the rookie Bonfield who came up clutch for the X's lining one to left and giving the X's the lead.

But Winnipeg battled back with their own lead off double by Dominic Ficocielli, a base hit made it runners on the corners with one out. But an error on what could have been a double play ball proved costly allowing the tying run to score.

No one would score in the ninth bringing the game to extra innings tied 5-5. A lead off walk to Sermo followed by a sacrifice bunt and ground out had Sermo just ninety feet from giving the X's a lead. Hunter Wood battled with Goldeyes reliever, Marcus Crescentini, fouling off four straight two strike pitches before putting one into right field scoring Sermo and seemingly giving Sioux City the winning run.

But again Winnipeg answered Sioux City. A lead off walk and a hit batter put the X's behind the eight ball immediately. A sacrifice bunt moved both men into scoring position. And with the infield drawn in James Harris hit a ground ball to Stankiewicz that was too hot to handle and found its way into right field allowing both men to score as the Goldeyes walked it off.

The X's will have a quick turnaround to try and put this game behind them as they will take on the Goldeyes in game two of the series on Tuesday at 11:05 AM.

