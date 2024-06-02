Doersching Tees Off Twice, TinCaps End Road Series With a Win

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - In their road series finale, the TinCaps beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

First baseman Griffin Doersching headlined the win with two home runs. The Greendale, Wisconsin native went 4-for-4, launching a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the eighth. Doersching leads the team with seven home runs on the season. That total also ranks 10th in the High-A Midwest League.

The Fort Wayne (23-28) offense ignited in the second inning when left fielder Tyler Robertson hit a solo home run, his fifth of the year. Doersching's two-run homer gave the 'Caps a 3-1 lead in the fourth. The TinCaps continued to extend the advantage when center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) hit an RBI single in the sixth to make it 4-1. Doersching's second home run increased the advantage to 5-1.

On the mound, starter Braden Nett (No. 16 Padres prospect) made his first start in more than a month, back from injury, and threw one inning, allowing one run. Tyler Morgan piggybacked off of him and pitched three scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner. Bradgley Rodriguez (No. 28 Padres prospect) also threw a pair of scoreless innings with no walks or hits. After Wisconsin (32-19) scored three runs in the eighth, David Morgan entered the game and notched five outs with four strikeouts and didn't allow a run to earn the save.

For Doersching, it was the first four-hit game of his Minor League Baseball career. He homered Saturday as well and hit an RBI double on Friday, too.

Fort Wayne matched a season-high with 12 hits in the game.

The TinCaps will play 18 of their next 24 games home at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 4 vs. Peoria (7:05pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Chiefs probable starter: LHP Brycen Mautz (No. 19 Cardinals prospect)

