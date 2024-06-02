Quad Cities Derails South Bend 13-4

Davenport, IA - After winning three consecutive games heading into Saturday evening's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits and Modern Woodmen Park, the South Bend Cubs will be in search of a series win on Sunday after falling 13-4 in Game 5 of the week-long series.

The Cubs plated runs in the 1st inning in each of the last three games, and never relinquished the lead in any of those games. Saturday, it was the River Bandits flipping the script with two runs in the bottom of the 1st off of starter Aaron Perry.

Quad Cities continued their strong offensive day with another tally in the 2nd, but Perry seemed to lock in during the 3rd, working a 1-2-3 inning. However, the River Bandits picked up the pace again, scoring four in the 4th, one in the 5th, and five more in the 6th.

Kale Emshoff had a big day, crushing a pair of home runs as part of a four hit game with five RBI.

Out of the bullpen, Hunter Bigge made his return to the South Bend Cubs on a rehab assignment, and surrendered a run in a single inning with two strikeouts.

Late in the game, South Bend put an end to the Quad Cities shutout bid. The River Bandits used their closer Ben Sears, and he allowed a solo home run to Pedro Ramirez in the 8th. Later in the 9th, Rafael Morel doubled home a tally, and then pinch-hitter Dilan Granadillo stepped up to the plate.

Granadillo made his season debut on Thursday, and picked up his first hit of the season tonight, crushing a two-run home run over the right field wall to make it 13-4. It was Granadillo's second career homer, and first as a South Bend Cub.

Quad Cities closed out the victory, and Sunday's finale is set up for a pretty big series finish. With a win, South Bend would win back-to-back series for the first time this season. The River Bandits are in search of a series split.

First pitch is set for 2:00 PM ET, with right-hander Tyler Schlaffer on the mound for the Cubs.

