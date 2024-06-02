Loons Swept in Doubleheader, Whitecaps Walk It off in Game Two

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-24) had two runs and three hits in both games, both times not enough in losses to the West Michigan Whitecaps (27-24) 5-3 and 3-2 on a sunny 77-degree Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Great Lakes fell 5-2, following a three-run bottom of the sixth in game one. The Whitecaps walked off the Loons in game two, 3-2 in 10 innings.

In game two, after a run in the first and second innings, West Michigan held a 2-0 lead for the first six innings. Facing Matt Merrill, Kyle Nevin, Jake Gelof, and Luis Rodriguez all walked to load the bases. Nelson Quiroz, then jumped on the first pitch, slicing it to left field to tie the game at two.

Two of the first three reached against Christian Romero in the seventh, who made way for Lucas Wepf. The right-hander struck out the next batter, and then with two outs Roberto Compos singled to left field. Dylan Campbell got it and threw a laser home to get the lead runner Bennett Lee at home.

Over the eighth and ninth innings, West Michigan was held off the board. Wepf struck out two in the eighth. He punched out 10 across 4.2 innings this week. Livan Reinoso, in the ninth, threw a wild pitch to put a runner 90 feet away. A ground ball to Kyle Nevin thrown home to Quiroz, tagged out Danny Serretti.

The Loons did not gain a hit from the top of the eighth to the top of the tenth. The top of the order went down in the eighth. Chris Newell was hit by a pitch in the ninth, but Tanner Kolhepp struck out the next three. In the tenth, two groundouts and a popup ended the chance facing Cleiverth Perez. Those three outs were on five pitches.

Michael Martinez got the ninth. He tried to pick off Dom Johnson but threw it into center field. Max Anderson was the walk-off hero with a single up the middle.

In game two, Luis Santana hit a two-run homer in the second inning. Great Lakes grabbed two in the fifth off a Jake Gelof RBI double and Jake Vogel RBI single. The Whitecaps put up a three-spot in the sixth off debuting Jose Rodriguez.

Rounding Things Out

It was the first time the Loons have lost in walk-off fashion since May 23rd, 2023, against the Peoria Chiefs.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons return home for a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The set begins Tuesday, June 4th the first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

