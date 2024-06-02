Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:05 PM EDT at Beloit)

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 2, 2024 l Game # 51

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 2:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-25) at Beloit Sky Carp (22-27)

LH T.J. Sikkema (1-1, 4.15) vs. RH Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliates of the Miami Marlins) in the last game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 12-6 over their last 18 games. Beloit is 5-16 over their last 21 games.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 4, Beloit 2. The Dragons scored four runs without benefit of a hit in the eighth inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Four Dragons pitchers combined on a five-hitter, issuing just one walk. Starter Jose Franco was strong in his High-A debut, tossing three innings while allowing just one base runner. The Dragons took advantage of four walks, a hit batsman, an error, and a run-scoring wild pitch in the eighth to take the lead.

Current Series (May 28-June 2 at Beloit) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .189 batting average (32 for 169); 3.4 runs/game (17 R, 5 G); 1 home run, 5 stolen bases; 2.25 ERA (44 IP, 11 ER); 6 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 4 games behind Lake County, the East Division leader.

In May : The Dragons went 15-12 in May. They batted .234 with an ERA of 4.27. In 27 games, they hit 20 home runs and stole 29 bases. Jay Allen II hit .278 and led the team in homers (4), RBI (16) and stolen bases (8). Sal Stewart hit .292 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Hector Rodriguez hit .290 with one home run. On the mound, Jared Lyons was 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA and will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

Team Notes

Over the last nine games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.05, allowing 18 earned runs in 79 innings. The team ERA over this period (since May 23) is the best in the Midwest League and third best in full-season MiLB (120 teams).

Since May 12 (18 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.06 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period and second in High-A (30 teams).

The Dragons have won back-to-back six-game series for the first time since May 23-June 4, 2023 (at SB-5 of 6; vs. WM-4 of 6).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 16 games is batting .368 (21 for 57) with two home runs, 11 RBI, three doubles, and 10 walks (.464 OBP; .990 OPS). Stewart has hit safely in six straight games.

Hector Rodriguez on this road trip (11 games) is 17 for 47 (.362) with two doubles and two RBI. He has seven multi-hit games in this period.

Leo Balcazar over his last five games is 8 for 17 (.471).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four starts has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA, 12 H, 7 BB, 28 SO).

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted three straight scoreless outings covering 16.2 innings, with 24 strikeouts and only eight hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, allowing five hits, no walks, with 9 SO.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed five straight scoreless outings covering 9.2 innings (1-0, 3 Sv), allowing two hits with 18 strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (2-2, 4.24) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.54)

Wednesday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-0, 3.98) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (3-2, 5.19)

Thursday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Luis Carrasco (1-1, 3.00) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (2-3, 5.12)

Friday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing LH Will Johnston (2-1, 3.27) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.23)

Saturday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, June 9 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang at Dayton TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

