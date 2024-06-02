Captains Stomp Kernels 8-1, Win Series Finale

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - After scoring 11 runs to win game five of the series on Saturday, Lake County scored eight more runs on Sunday to top the Kernels in the series finale 8-1.

For the fourth time in the series, Lake County scored in its half of the first inning. With one out, Alex Mooney reached on an error, and after he moved the third on a C.J. Kayfus double, he scored on a wild pitch to put the Captains up 1-0.

That was the score in the bottom second when the Kernels got on the board to tie it. Back-to-back singles by Kevin Maitan and Jose Salas put two on base for Dillon Tatum, who tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI double.

Lake County blew it open with four runs on no hits in the top of the third to take a commanding 5-1 lead it would never lose. Three straight walks began the inning, and after an error plated two runs, a pair of fielder's choices scored two more to put Lake County by four.

The lead grew to five runs in the fourth. Jonah Advincula singled to begin the inning, and after he stole second and third, he scored on an Angel Zarate sac fly to make it 6-1.

In the fifth, the Captains added two more. A single and two walks loaded the bases with one out. A wild pitch, along with a Johnny Tincher RBI single, extended the Lake County lead to 8-1, the score that would be the final.

Ricardo Velez was a bright spot out of the Kernels' bullpen, pitching two scoreless innings in relief, as was first baseman Keoni Cavaco, who pitched a scoreless ninth frame.

The loss is the Kernels' fourth in the series with Lake County and drops Cedar Rapids to 30-20 on the season. The Kernels hit the road for a two-week road trip starting on Tuesday at 6:05 at Great Lakes; both starters are TBD.

