Lugnuts Swiftly Sweep Twinbill, Take Five of Six from Chiefs

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (27-24) delivered a businesslike doubleheader sweep of the Peoria Chiefs (16-35), 5-1 and 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™ , completing a dominant week-long performance that saw the Nuts take five of six games from their visitors.

The two victories were concluded in a combined three hours and ten minutes, begun by an opener that sped past in one hour and 23 minutes, the shortest seven-inning game in Lansing Lugnuts franchise history.

In that Game 1, Will Simpson and Brayan Buelvas crushed consecutive first-inning RBI triples, Cole Conn knocked a fourth-inning RBI double and Luke Mann launched a sixth-inning two-run homer to support the pitching of Jake Garland (four scoreless innings) and Grant Judkins (three innings, two hits, one run).

In Game 2, debuting Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang gave up three runs in the first inning before setting down the final ten batters he faced, striking out five, and the Lugnuts scored five unanswered runs to complete the sweep. Mitch Myers cruised through the final three innings, allowing one hit (immediately wiped out by a double play).

The offense was led by Henry Bolte (1-for-1, single, two walks, two runs scored) and Buelvas (2-for-3, double, two runs scored, two runs batted in).

The Nuts next head on the road for a six-game series with Dayton beginning Tuesday before returning home June 11-16 for a six-game series with Cedar Rapids. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

