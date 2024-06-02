Dragons Fall to Beloit 7-2 on Sunday in Road Trip Finale

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Beloit, Wisc. - Beloit scored four runs in the first inning and went on to a 7-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons split the six-game series at Beloit. They completed their two-week road trip with a record of 7-5.

Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema (1-2) was charged with the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits over three innings with one walk and one strikeout.

After Beloit scored four in the first, the Dragons were able to plate one run in the second, getting a lead-off single from Ethan O'Donnell and a two-out, RBI single from Victor Acosta to make it 4-1. But Beloit responded with two more runs in the second to jump ahead 6-1, and they limited the Dayton offense to one run on three hits over the rest of the day.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Acosta was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jay Allen II had a double, the only Dayton extra base hit.

Dragons relievers Easton Sikorski, John Murphy, and Luis Mey combined to work the final five innings of the game, allowing just a single run in the fifth. Murphy and Mey each worked a scoreless frame.

The Dragons fell to five games behind first place Lake County with 15 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next : The Dragons (25-26) do not play on Monday. They return home to open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ryan Cardona (3-2, 4.54) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Luis Morales (1-0, 3.98) . For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

