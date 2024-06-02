Rattlers Rally Late But Fall Short to Fort Wayne

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - A dormant Wisconsin Timber Rattlers woke up in the eighth inning to make the Fort Wayne TinCaps sweat as the home team closed a four-run deficit to a single run in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday at Neuroscience Group Field. However, the TinCaps held on to hand the Rattlers a 5-4 loss with a Wisconsin native doing a lot of the damage to the Rattlers.

The teams traded solo home runs early in the game.

Jadher Areinamo ambushed a 3-0 pitch from Braden Nett with one out in the bottom of the first and cracked his third home run of the season deep to left-center to give Wisconsin (32-19) the lead. Nett, who had been activated off the TinCaps Injured List before the game, was done after one inning.

Tyler Robertson hit a 3-2 pitch from Alexander Cornielle off the facing of the roof of the Left Field Lofts in the top of the second and Fort Wayne (23-28) had tied the game.

Cornielle worked a scoreless third and retired the first two batters of the fourth inning before he walked Robertson. Griffin Doersching, a native of Greendale, Wisconsin, made Cornielle and the Rattlers pay for that walk when he hit a long homer to left to put the TinCaps up 3-1.

Fort Wayne added to their lead in the sixth inning. Wisconsin reliever Patricio Aquino got the first out of the inning but gave up three straight singles to load the bases. Aquino got the second out with a strikeout. Then, he got a weak grounder to third off the bat of Homer Bush Jr. However, the speedy Bush was able to beat the throw to first to drive in an insurance run.

Doersching struck again with a towering home run in the eighth inning. The ball struck the scoreboard and blacked out a part of the board. Doersching went 4-for-4 with two homers and three RBI for the TinCaps. His second homer was costly to the Rattlers in more in the repair bill for the scoreboard because this would turn out to be the winning run for Fort Wayne.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps relievers were mowing down Timber Rattlers hitters. After Areinamo's homer in the first inning, Luke Adams reached on an error. Wisconsin didn't have another base runner until the eighth inning. Four Fort Wayne pitchers retired twenty Timber Rattlers in a row.

Eduarqui Fern á ndez broke that streak when he drew a four-pitch walk from Joan Gonzalez to start the eighth inning. Tayden Hall followed with a single. Terence Doston doubled to score Fern á ndez. Jheremy Vargas was retired for the first out, but his groundout scored Hall and the Rattlers were down 5-3.

Dylan O'Rae kept the pressure on the TinCaps with a bloop single to left. Doston held at third, but Robertson threw home and missed the cutoff man to allow O'Rae to move to second with the tying run.

David Morgan, the fifth Fort Wayne pitcher of the day, came in to face Areinamo and got a strikeout. Adams was at the plate next and catcher Anthony Vilar was charged with a passed ball that let Doston score and the deficit was down to one run with O'Rae at third base. Morgan would end the inning with a strikeout.

There was one final push for the Timber Rattlers to tie the game. Matt Wood singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Gregory Barrios pinch ran and stole second with one out. Morgan would hold the lead for Fort Wayne with a strikeout and a game-ending popout.

The Timber Rattlers missed an opportunity to gain a game on second place Cedar Rapids in the first half West Division race. Cedar Rapids lost 8-1 at home to the Lake County Captains on Sunday. Wisconsin remains 1-1/2 games ahead of Cedar Rapids in the division with fifteen games left in the first half.

O'Rae extended his current on-base streak to fifteen games with his eighth-inning single. He is 16-for-50 with thirteen walks and fifteen runs scored during his streak.

Wisconsin is off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday with the first game of a six-game homestand against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Neuroscience Group Field. Mark Manfredi (2-1, 3.52) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Game time is 6:40pm.

There are two special ticket offers for you to open this series. There is a Pickleball Package that includes a ticket for a box seat and a Timber Rattlers-themed pickleball paddle available from Focus at this link . Test your skills outside the front gates prior to the game on various pickleball courts in the front plaza. The ATT Center presents Singles Night for singles from 25 to 40 that includes a pre-game social in Brews on Third and two ticket options available at this link .

Tuesday is another Bang for Your Buck Night, too. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be broadcast on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App .

R H E

FW 010 201 010 - 5 12 1

WIS 100 000 030 - 4 5 0

HOME RUNS:

FW:

Tyler Robertson (5 th , 0 on in 1 st inning off Alexander Cornielle, 2 out)

Griffin Doersching (6 th , 1 on in 4 th inning off Alexander Cornielle, 2 out)

Griffin Doersching (7 th , 0 on in 8 th inning off Patricio Aquino, 1 out)

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (3 rd , 0 on in 1 st inning off Braden Nett, 1 out)

WP: Tyler Morgan (3-2)

LP: Alexander Cornielle (3-2)

SAVE: David Morgan (1)

TIME: 2:28

ATTN: 3,863

