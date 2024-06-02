Fast Start Helps Sky Carp to 7-2 Win

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The offense started fast. The pitching staff did the rest.

The Sky Carp plated six runs in the first two innings of Sunday afternoon's game and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Dragons, allowing them to split the six-game series.

Johnny Olmstead had the game's big blow in the first inning, a three-run triple that made it 3-0. The fourth run of the inning came across on a Cam Barstad grounder.

The second inning was productive as well, with Josh Zamora hitting a two-run single to make it 6-1.

The pitching staff was also terrific. Ike Buxton (1-4) went five innings and allowed just two runs while striking out seven.

Both Josh White and Josh Ekness pitched two scoreless frames to close out the game as the Sky Carp staff ended with 13 strikeouts.

The crowd of 1,851 set a Sky Carp record for weekend attendance after two straight sellouts on Saturday and Sunday.

GAME NOTABLES

Julianna Watson provided a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

Miss Andrea's Dance Factory performed a routine prior to the game.

Members of the Sky Carp Reading Program parade included participants from Conklin, Johnson, Durand and Spring Creek Elementary Schools.

The UA Local 23 Plumbers and Pipefitters had a 250-person group outing in the Hard Rock Rockin' Right FIeld Party Deck.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Captains at Sky Carp

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30)

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at skycarp.com

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball .

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.