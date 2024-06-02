Fast Start Helps Sky Carp to 7-2 Win
June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The offense started fast. The pitching staff did the rest.
The Sky Carp plated six runs in the first two innings of Sunday afternoon's game and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Dragons, allowing them to split the six-game series.
Johnny Olmstead had the game's big blow in the first inning, a three-run triple that made it 3-0. The fourth run of the inning came across on a Cam Barstad grounder.
The second inning was productive as well, with Josh Zamora hitting a two-run single to make it 6-1.
The pitching staff was also terrific. Ike Buxton (1-4) went five innings and allowed just two runs while striking out seven.
Both Josh White and Josh Ekness pitched two scoreless frames to close out the game as the Sky Carp staff ended with 13 strikeouts.
The crowd of 1,851 set a Sky Carp record for weekend attendance after two straight sellouts on Saturday and Sunday.
GAME NOTABLES
Julianna Watson provided a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
Miss Andrea's Dance Factory performed a routine prior to the game.
Members of the Sky Carp Reading Program parade included participants from Conklin, Johnson, Durand and Spring Creek Elementary Schools.
The UA Local 23 Plumbers and Pipefitters had a 250-person group outing in the Hard Rock Rockin' Right FIeld Party Deck.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
