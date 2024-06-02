Cubs Lock Down Series Win, Beat 'Bandits 5-2

June 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Davenport, IA - For the first time this season, the South Bend Cubs have back-to-back series victories. That's after they took four of six games away on the road this week at Modern Woodmen Park, from the the Quad Cities River Bandits. South Bend picked up the 5-2 Sunday victory, scoring three runs in the 1st inning and never relinquishing the lead.

In each of the four wins this week, South Bend took a 1st inning advantage and never trailed the rest of the way. Facing left-hander Ryan Ramsey on Sunday, Reivaj Garcia singled on the first pitch of the game, and Pedro Ramirez also rifled a single in the next at-bat. Jonathon Long then walked to load the bases.

With the bags juiced in the 1st, Jordan Nwogu punched in two runs on a bloop base hit into center field. Long would later score when Nwogu stole second, and a throwing error was made by QC catcher Omar Hernandez. It was 3-0 Cubs after a half-inning.

Tyler Schlaffer got the start for South Bend, and worked around jams earlier, giving up a run in both the 1st and 3rd. Schlaffer pitched into the 5th inning, working 4.1 frames and striking out three to finish with a no-decision. Koen Moreno recorded the final two outs of the 5th.

South Bend recorded four walks in five plate appearances in the top of the 4th, pushing across two more runs. Both Jefferson Rojas and Pedro Ramirez stretched their on-base streaks to 15 consecutive games.

Moreno returned to the mound in the 6th, but after a lead-off walk, left the game with South Bend athletic trainer Nick Roberts. Called upon out of the bullpen was righty Nick Hull, who put together his most dominant outing of 2024.

Coming off the bullpen bench coach, Hull worked three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, walking none, and striking out four. He earned the win.

In the 9th, Jose Romero struck out the side to close the door and pick up the save. It was his fifth save of the campaign.

Now with back-to-back series victories in their back pocket, the Cubs will head home and prepare to welcome in the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers affiliate is set for 7:05 PM.

