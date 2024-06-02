Whitecaps Get First DH Sweep Since '21

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw lights out pitching earn them a 5-2 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in game one of a doubleheader before Max Anderson delivered the game-winning RBI-single in the 10th-inning of game two, capturing the 3-2 walk-off victory and doubleheader sweep in front of 7,302 fans Sunday at LMCU Ballpark.

The 'Caps' pitching staff demonstrated their resilience in the first game, holding the Loons to just three hits and generating seven strikeouts. In the second game, the bullpen showed their mettle, not allowing a hit through three extra innings. This toughness paid off when Anderson added his second walk-off hit of the season, concluding the ten-inning thriller and earning the Whitecaps the doubleheader sweep, marking the first time the Whitecaps have won two games on the same day since taking both games of a twin bill over the Fort Wayne TinCaps back on July 15, 2021, in a game where pitchers Sandel De La Cruz, Michael Bienlien, Jared Tobey and Bryce Tassin combined to throw the Whitecaps fifth no-hitter in Whitecaps history.

West Michigan grabbed an early lead in the first game, as designated hitter Luis Santana blasted a two-run homer to left field - putting the 'Caps in front 2-0. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Joe Miller allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings before Great Lakes tied the ballgame with two runs in the fifth - highlighted by an RBI double from Jake Gelof. West Michigan responded promptly, crossing three runs in the sixth inning as third baseman Izaac Pacheco added a two-run single before Peyton Graham followed with an RBI-Double, 5-2. Whitecaps reliever Michael Bienlien shut the Loons down in the seventh, retiring the Loons to earn his third save and put the finishing touches on the win.

'Caps starting pitcher Carlos Marcano enjoyed one of his best starts of the year in the second game, tossing five scoreless frames with four punchouts. On the offensive end, the 'Caps plated individual tallies in the first and second frames as Danny Serretti followed a sacrifice fly by Roberto Campos with an RBI double - forging West Michigan in front 2-0. The 'Caps led by two going into the seventh and final inning when Loons catcher Nelson Quiroz tied the ballgame with a two-run single before 'Caps catcher Bennett Lee was thrown out trying to score on a single by Campos to send the game into extras tied at two. Both teams failed to record a base hit in the eighth and ninth innings - as the bullpen stranded a runner at third base in each of those frames before Whitecaps reliever Cleiverth Perez retired the Loons in order in the tenth, keeping the game deadlocked at two. In the bottom of the tenth, an errant pickoff throw to second base allowed 'Caps outfielder Dom Johnson to advance to third before Anderson scored him on a single into center field, ending the game and delivering West Michigan the sweep.

The Whitecaps improve to 27-24 while the Loons fall to 27-24, as both teams are now tied for second place in the Midwest League Eastern Division Standings - three games out of first place. 'Caps reliever Marco Jimenez (2-1) picked up his second win in the first game, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, while Loons reliever Jose Rodriguez (0-1) suffered his first loss in his Midwest League debut - giving up three runs through 1.2 innings pitched. In the second game, Perez (4-0) picked up his fourth victory of the year, and Loons reliever Michael Martinez (1-2) suffered his second loss, allowing the deciding run in the tenth. The Whitecaps now sit three games above .500 for the first time this season.

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series to Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Jaden Hamm, owner of the lowest ERA in the Midwest League, gets the start for West Michigan. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

