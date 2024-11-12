Divisional Rivals Upcoming for Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins defend against the Rockford IceHogs

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Rockford IceHogs // Wed., Nov. 13 // 11 a.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 10:45 a.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 1-2-0-0 Overall, 0-1-0-0 Home. Fourth of 12 meetings overall, second of six at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 68-49-11-11 Overall, 40-18-6-5 Home

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: This will be the third meeting against the IceHogs in the last five games for the Griffins. Grand Rapids and Rockford will meet 12 times this season, the most of any Griffins foe, with seven of those meetings coming in the final 13 games of the season.

GRIFFINS vs. Chicago Wolves // Fri., Nov. 15 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 7 p.m.

Watch: WXSP-TV at 7 p.m. and AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: First of eight meetings overall, first of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 101-86-2-8-5 Overall, 49-38-2-6-4 Home

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: The Griffins have strung together back-to-back winning seasons against Chicago (10-5-1-2, .639) for the first time since 2015-17 (14-3-1-0, .806).

GRIFFINS at Milwaukee Admirals // Sat., Nov. 16 // 7 p.m. EST // Panther Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m. EST

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 1-0-0-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Away. Second of eight meetings overall, first of four at Panther Arena

All-Time Series: 113-83-7-9-8 Overall, 52-44-5-6-5 Away

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: The Griffins are one of two teams to defeat the Admirals through the first 11 games of the season. Grand Rapids took a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee in its season opener on Oct. 11 at Van Andel Arena.

Hot Start: The Griffins are off to their best start in 11 years (8-2-1-1, 18 pts. in 2013-14) with 17 points through 12 games (8-3-1-0). Grand Rapids set a franchise record with 12 points (6-1-0-0) through the first seven games, beating its previous high of 11 in 2008-09 (4-0-2-1) and in 2000-01 (5-1-1). Grand Rapids went undefeated while playing three games in three days from Oct. 25-27, a feat it has accomplished only once before (April 5-7, 2002). The Griffins hadn't swept a 3-in-3 in any venues since Dec. 29-31, 2017. Grand Rapids also began the year 3-0-0-0 at home for the first time since 2009-10, when it won its first eight games at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have won with defense, as they have allowed two goals or less in seven of the 12 contests but have scored an average of just 2.58 goals per game (26th).

Road Warriors: The Griffins have played eight of their first 12 games this season in foreign territory. Grand Rapids has gone 5-2-1-0 in those games with a plus-four scoring margin (24-20). Grand Rapids went undefeated while playing three games in three days on the road from Oct. 25-27, a feat it has accomplished only once before (April 5-7, 2002). Last season, Grand Rapids went 1-6-0-1 in its first eight road games with a minus-14 scoring margin (17-31).

Shoot Your Shot: The Griffins have yet to outshoot their opponents in a game this season and have averaged 23.7 shots per game, which ranks last in the AHL. Grand Rapids has been held to under 20 shots three times and has exceeded 30 shots just once. On the flip side, the Griffins' opponents have averaged 31.2 shots per game (22nd in AHL) and have been held to under 30 shots four times. The third period has given the Griffins the most problems, as they are being outshot 127-76 compared to being outshot 123-111 in the second and 120-93 in the first. However, Grand Rapids has a 6-1-1-0 ledger when recording 20-29 shots and a 6-1-1-0 mark when allowing 30-39 shots.

Power Outage: The Griffins' power play has struggled out of the gate, as it ranks 28th on the circuit at 10.6% (5-for-47). If you break it down further, Grand Rapids' home power play is 1-for-16 (6.3%, 30th) and its road power play is 4-for-31 (12.9%, T23rd). However, the Griffins' penalty kill ranks fifth in the AHL at 88.1% and their two short-handed goals are tied for eighth. Grand Rapids recorded two short-handed goals in 3:24 of game time on Thursday at Iowa, which equaled the number of short-handed tallies it had in 72 games last season. The last time the Griffins had scored two short-handed goals in a game was in a 5-3 win over Ontario on Feb. 5, 2022.

Let's Show Some Love to the Defense: The Griffins rank second in the AHL with just 2.08 goals allowed per game, as the 25 goals surrendered are the second fewest in franchise history over the first 12 games of a season (21 in 2004-05). For comparison, Grand Rapids ceded 40 goals in the opening 12 games last year. Grand Rapids allowed just one goal inside Van Andel Arena in the first three games, which was the fewest over a three-game home stretch since it posted three straight shutouts from Dec. 30, 2006 to Jan. 10, 2007. Dating back to last season, Grand Rapids has allowed just eight goals in its last seven regular-season games at Van Andel Arena.

Seabass Fishing: Sebastian Cossa, the 15th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, is off to a strong start through the opening nine games of his season, showing a 5-3-1 mark with one shutout, a 1.98 goals-against average, and a .936 save percentage. The 21-year-old ranks among the league leaders in minutes played (513:56, 3rd), shutouts (T5th), GAA (9th), wins (T4th), and save percentage (T7th). Last season, Cossa set a franchise record with a 19-game point streak (13-0-6), and tied both the franchise record home and road point streaks of 13 home games (9-0-4) and 10 road contests (8-0-2). With a 35-save shutout in the season opener against Milwaukee, he became the first Griffins goalie to post an opening-night shutout in 26 years, since Ian Gordon made 33 saves in a 2-0 win over Kansas City on Oct. 9, 1998.

More to Come: Ondrej Becher made his AHL debut on Nov. 3 against the Cleveland Monsters, becoming just the 25th player to make his Griffins debut the season after he was drafted. Selected with the 80th pick by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old also became the eighth player to make his debut during the first month of the following season and just the fifth Red Wings pick to do so, joining Donovan Sebrango, Moritz Seider, Tomas Tatar, and Filip Zadina. In two seasons in the WHL from 2022-24, Becher recorded 134 points (48-86-134) and a plus-69 rating in 121 appearances. He also suited up for his home country of Czechia at the 2024 World Junior Championship, showing 10 points (3-7-10) in seven outings en route to claiming a bronze medal. Prior to coming to North America in 2022, Becher spent parts of two seasons in the Czechia2 league, Czechia's second tier of pro hockey, and contributed three points (2-1-3) in 19 outings.

If You Ain't First, You're Last: Starting the game off on the right foot has been imperative for the Griffins early this season. Grand Rapids is 7-0-1-0 when scoring the game's first goal and 8-0-1-0 when either tied or leading after the first period. When the roles are reversed, the Griffins are just 1-3-0-0, and they are 0-3-0-0 when trailing after two periods. One-goal games have been kind to Grand Rapids, as it is 4-0-1-0 compared to 4-3-0-0 when a game is decided by two goals or more.

