Bears Ink Goaltender Seth Eisele to AHL Deal

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed goaltender Seth Eisele to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and loaned him to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Eisele, 26, is 3-0-1 in four games this season with South Carolina. The rookie goaltender recorded shutouts in each of his first two professional starts, making 24 saves to blank Greenville on Oct. 26, then 36 shots in a win over Florida on Nov. 1. He was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-27, and owns a 1.50 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage for the Stingrays.

The native of Lake Elmo, Minn. attended Hershey's 2024 Training Camp and appeared in one preseason game with the Bears, stopping 19-of-20 shots in relief in a 4-3 shootout loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 3. He signed an ECHL deal with the Stingrays on Aug. 22.

The 6'5", 205-pound goaltender went 4-1-1- in his final NCAA season at the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2023-24, owning a 2.19 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He played his four prior collegiate seasons at Lake Superior State University.

