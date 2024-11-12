Larsson Stays Hot as Penguins Ready for Phantoms, Islanders

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-3-0-0) continues to score often in first periods

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

A tight game ended when Tristan Broz forced a neutral zone turnover and picked the far corner with a perfect shot three minutes into overtime. Tristan Jarry starred with 33 saves, and Marc Johnstone scored his team's only goal of regulation.

Friday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 5

The Phantoms picked up their first win of the season series by surging for four goals in the second period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal by Ville Koivunen and a shorthanded strike by Sam Poulin. Lehigh Valley scored twice in 46 seconds to tie, but Jonathan Gruden reestablished the Pens' lead. The Phantoms tallied two goals in 36 seconds to seize the lead, then added an empty netter in the third.

Saturday, Nov. 9 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Rochester 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton bounced back with a 36-save shutout from Filip Larsson, snapping Rochester's six-game win streak. First-period goals came from Corey Andonovski and Matt Nieto, who was playing in his first game of a conditioning loan from Pittsburgh. Broz buried two before the night was over, and Rutger McGroarty scored his first pro goal in the third.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

This season's fifth installment of Penguins vs. Phantoms takes place at PPL Center on Wednesday night. Lehigh Valley owns the second-best man advantage in the AHL at 28.9%. The Pens are 6-1-0-0 when they do now allow a power play goal.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton welcomes the Islanders to town for their first visit of the year. The Penguins took a narrow, 4-3 shootout decision from the Isles on Oct. 30. Brian Pinho leads Bridgeport in goals (8) and also tops the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins have scored first in nine games, most in the Eastern Conference. They are 8-1-0-0 when tallying the first goal.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is out-scoring opponents 14-2 in the first period, the widest differential in the league.

- In Filip Larsson's last three starts, he allowed only one goal and stopped 94 of 95 shots faced for a .989 save percentage.

- Tristan Broz's six goals are tied for second-most among league rookies.

- Mac Hollowell is on a six-game point streak, the longest active streak in the AHL by a defenseman. His nine assists on the year are also tied for No. 1 in the league for a defenseman.

- Hollowell's next game will be his 200th AHL game.

- Saturday marked Joona Koppanen's 400th pro game.

- With an assist on Nieto's goal on Saturday, Jonathan Gruden gathered his 100th AHL point.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 13 9 3 1 0 19 .731

2. PENGUINS 11 8 3 0 0 16 .727

3. Charlotte 10 7 2 0 1 15 .750

4. Lehigh Valley 11 5 3 2 1 13 .591

5. Providence 12 6 6 0 0 12 .500

6. Hartford 12 5 5 1 1 12 .500

7. Springfield 13 4 8 1 0 9 .346

8. Bridgeport 12 2 8 1 1 6 .250

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 11 2 9 11

Ville Koivunen* 11 3 6 9

Sam Poulin^ 11 3 6 9

Mac Hollowell 11 0 9 9

Tristan Broz* 11 6 2 8

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 4 2-2-0 2.04 .940 2

Tristan Jarry^ 5 4-1-0 2.16 .926 0

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 13 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 16 Bridgeport Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Mon, Nov. 4 (D) Mats Lindgren Recalled from WHL

Fri, Nov. 8 (D) Nikolai Knyzhov Signed to PTO

Sat, Nov. 9 (G) Tristan Jarry Recalled to PIT

Sat, Nov. 9 (LW) Matt Nieto Conditioning loan from PIT

Mon, Nov. 11 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled to PIT

Mon, Nov. 11 (D) Mats Lindgren Reassigned to WHL

