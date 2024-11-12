Hockey Fights Cancer Returns to IceHogs Game this Friday
November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Another fan-favorite IceHogs theme game from years past is returning for this Friday night's game as the IceHogs host the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The night will feature numerous ways that fans can help the IceHogs raise money for the Mercyhealth Development Foundation in support of Mercyhealth's cancer care and services by bidding on unique player-signed Hockey Fights Cancer items, including novelty sticks, ties, and locker name plates. The IceHogs Community Fund will also donate all proceeds from Friday's night's 50/50 raffle to the Mercyhealth Development Foundation. Bidding for the specialty auction items will open Friday through DASH or the IceHogs app.
IceHogs fans will witness several special moments throughout the night, including filling out custom "I Fight For" signs that can be dedicated to someone who has been affected by cancer. Fans will be asked to stand and hold up their sign at a dedicated moment during the second period.
During pregame warmups, IceHogs players will be using sticks that feature special messages from fans dedicated to loved ones affected by cancer. Fans are bidding on the sticks as part of another fundraising auction for Hockey Fights Cancer that is currently active on DASH. Fans interested in getting a bid in on one of these player-used sticks can still bid through Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
