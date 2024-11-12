Admirals Present Green & Gold Glory Night

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced today that they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the last Green Bay football game at County Stadium when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, December 21st at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Highlighting the night are appearances by three members of the Green Bay team that downed Atlanta 21-17 on December 18th, 1994 including wide receiver Robert Brooks, linebacker George Koonce, and tight end Ed West. Those three players will be available for autographs prior to the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone.

In addition to those legendary players, the Ads will also welcome in Andy Herman, host of the Pack-A-Day Podcast for a question-and-answer session before the game, also in the Coors Light Chill Zone.

The first 5,000 fans to the game will receive a green & gold Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Gruber Law Offices, and one lucky fan will win tickets to the Green Bay vs. New Orleans contest on Monday night December 23rd at Lambeau Field, courtesy of Ticket King.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at milwaukeeadmirals.com, over the phone at (414) 227-0550, or in person at the team's office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre.

