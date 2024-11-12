Blackhawks Assign Athanasiou to IceHogs
November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The forward skated in five games with the Blackhawks this season. Athanasiou has played 492 NHL games between Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Chicago in his career. A draft choice of the Red Wings in 2012, he spent parts of three seasons with Grand Rapids from 2014-2016.
The IceHogs have also sent forward Jalen Luypen to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL. The 22-year-old has skated in three games this season with Rockford. Last season, the Kelowna, BC native recorded 20 points (4g, 16a) throughout 64 games with the IceHogs. The Chicago Blackhawks selected Luypen #216 overall in the 7th-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Rockford is back on the road in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13th. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the fourth time this season with a 10:00am CT puck drop.
The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Nov. 15th with a 7 p.m. puck drop vs. the Manitoba Moose. It's "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" in Rockford, benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation in support of Mercyhealth's cancer care and services. Click here for tickets.
