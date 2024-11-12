Preview: Islanders vs. Bears (10:30 a.m.)

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-8-1-1) face the Hershey Bears (9-3-1-0) in their annual fall school-day event at 10:30 a.m. this morning. It's their second of three morning games this season and the first of two inside Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are looking to snap a three-game slide today after an 8-4 loss to the Providence Bruins on Saturday. Marc Gatcomb scored two goals, and Liam Foudy and William Dufour also found the back of the net, in a chaotic game that featured 82 total penalty minutes. Henrik Tikkanen (0-1-0) made 25 saves in his AHL season debut.

ISLANDERS VS. BEARS

Today marks the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the second of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey skated to a 3-2 win in the first matchup on Oct. 16th, led by Bogdan Trineyev's two goals and 29 saves from Hunter Shepard (7-2-0). Alex Jefferies and Chris Terry each recorded one goal and one assist for the Islanders. The Atlantic Division rivals will square off in a 7 p.m. rematch this Friday in Pennsylvania, and then won't meet again until Jan. 31st.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears travel to Bridgeport on the heels of consecutive wins against the Springfield Thunderbirds at home last weekend. In fact, Hershey carries a three-game winning streak into the day and leads the Eastern Conference with 19 points in 13 games. The Bears are playing their third game in four days after beating Springfield, 3-2 in overtime, on Sunday. Riley Sutter and Spencer Smallman both scored in regulation, while Mike Vecchione's first goal of the season ended it 53 seconds into OT. Ethen Frank was held off the scoresheet for a second straight game, but he continues to lead the Bears with nine goals - which shares second most in the AHL. His 13 points in 13 games (9g, 4a) are tied for seventh in the league with teammate Ivan Miroshnichenko and several others. Hershey is a perfect 4-0-0-0 on the road this season.

GATCOMB GETS INTO GEAR

Marc Gatcomb has scored three goals in the last two games, including two on Saturday night to match his career high. The 25-year-old is third on the Islanders with four goals in 12 games and ranks second in shooting percentage among those with at least 10 shots (21.1%). Gatcomb joined the organization on July 2nd by signing a one-year deal with the New York Islanders after spending two full seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks. He set professional career highs in goals (9), assists (11), points (20), and games played (61) during his second full season with Abbotsford last year.

LEADING THE WAY

Brian Pinho has seven goals in the last eight games, which included a six-game goal scoring streak from Oct. 20th through Nov. 6th. It was the longest goal streak of his career and remains the longest streak in the AHL this season. The former Bear, who recorded 78 points (40g, 38a) in 172 games with Hershey over parts of four seasons, paces the Islanders with eight goals this season (tied for fifth in the AHL) and is tied for the team lead in points (11) with Chris Terry. His three shorthanded goals continue to lead the league.

QUICK HITS

Justin Gill was recalled from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Sunday after recording seven points (1g, 6a) in eight games to begin his pro career... Gill was a fifth-round pick (#145 overall) of the New York Islanders in 2023... Chris Terry has 41 points (19g, 22a) in 48 career games against the Bears.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (6-6-3): Last: 4-3 OTL vs. New Jersey, Saturday -- Tonight at Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (5-4-0-0): Last: 4-3 OTW vs. Norfolk, Sunday -- Tomorrow vs. Reading, 7:05 p.m. ET

