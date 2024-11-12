Islanders Caught by Bears

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Despite jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first period on Tuesday, the Bridgeport Islanders (2-9-1-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped their annual fall school-day event in heartbreaking fashion, 5-4, to the Hershey Bears (10-3-1-0) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Hershey's Spencer Smallman altered Vincent Iorio's blue-line shot past Jakub Skarek (2-5-0) with just 7.3 seconds remaining to break a 4-4 tie in front of 7,068 fans.

Marc Gatcomb led the Islanders' offense with one goal and one assist, while Cole Bardreau recorded a season-high two assists. Fredrik Karlstrom, Brian Pinho, and Julien Gauthier also beat Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard (8-2-0).

The Islanders got off to another quick start against the defending champs. Just 1:04 into the contest, Christian Krygier floated a lengthy attempt from the blue line that Karlstrom redirected past Shepard in the slot. It was Karlstrom's sixth goal of the season, while Krygier notched his first AHL point with the primary assist.

Bridgeport extended its lead late in the first period when Pinho slipped home a backhand try through Shepard's five-hole to make it 2-0. It was Pinho's team-leading ninth goal of the season and ties him for third in the AHL in goals. Pinho has already matched his total from last season.

Hershey responded with four goals on 12 shots in the second period to take its first lead. Only 44 seconds into the frame, Ivan Miroshnichenko blew a slap shot from the left circle past Skarek for his seventh goal of the season. Ethen Frank followed it up with his team-leading 10th goal at the 4:06 mark, sneaking a wrister short side from the left circle. Frank's 10 goals are tied for most in the AHL.

Garrett Roe scored twice within a span of 47 seconds later in the period, while Gauthier tallied the Islanders' fourth shorthanded goal of the season at the 7:51 mark. With Chris Terry in the box for tripping, Bardreau applied an effective hit on the forecheck, settled a loose puck, and centered a pass for Gauthier at the doorstep. He showcased a brilliant forehand-to-backhand move to beat Shepard's right pad. Gauthier has four points in the last four games he's played (one goal, three assists).

Bridgeport displayed more resilience in the third to tie the game 4-4 courtesy of Gatcomb. The first-year Islander drove to the net in transition and pounded home Liam Foudy's centering pass from the left wing to register his fourth goal in the last five games.

The score remained knotted into the final eight seconds when Iorio wristed a long opportunity from the blue line that inadvertently hit Smallman and bounced into the net.

The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play, but 2-for-2 on the kill. Skarek made 17 saves in his seventh start of the season and denied Frank on a penalty shot in the second period.

Justin Gill made his AHL debut for the Islanders.

