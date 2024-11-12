Mike Sgarbossa Returns to Hershey

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Sgarbossa, 32, has nine points (1g, 8a) in seven games with Hershey this season and has points in each of his last three outings with the Bears, collecting five assists in that span.

Sgarbossa has played 581 career AHL games, scoring 445 points (159g, 286a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's currently in his seventh season with the Bears.

In three games with the Capitals this season, Sgarbossa registered two points (1g, 1a). At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 45 games with the Capitals, including 25 games during the 2023-24 campaign when he logged seven points (4g, 3a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 25 points (8g, 15a) in 93 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.