Last Week around the Leagues

November 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)







This past week Cavalry FC won its first Canadian Premier League championship, the American Hockey League's Utica Comets fired head coach Kevin Dineen, and the Southern League's Tennessee Smokies rebranded as the Knoxville Smokies. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Premier League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, USL Championship, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Central Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Southern League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, and NBA G league.

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League crowned its 2024 Champions on Saturday on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, as hometown team Cavalry FC lifted the North Star Cup following a 2-1 victory over Forge FC. This marks the first time Cavalry has lifted the North Star Cup as CPL Champions since the trophy was introduced by the league in 2023. And the team did so in front of a crowd of 7,052, setting a new record for attendance at a Cavalry match since the club's inception in 2019.

Major League Soccer

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena will take over as sporting director and head coach ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The winningest coach in United States Men's National Team and MLS history, Arena arrives in the Bay Area with a parade of accolades earned over nearly five decades of coaching experience. "Bruce is the most accomplished coach in American soccer history, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Jose," said Earthquakes Managing Partner John Fisher. "With an unsurpassed track record at all levels of soccer in our country that includes numerous MLS Cups and Supporters' Shields, he's the ideal choice to lead the Earthquakes. We know he will help get the club back to the level that San Jose and the Bay Area deserve, winning games and competing for championships."

In addition to raising the MLS Cup an unprecedented five times, Arena has also captured the Supporters' Shield four times, a Concacaf Champions Cup, a Copa Interamericana and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has won the most regular-season games (262) and postseason games (35) in MLS history and been named MLS Coach of the Year a record four times.

Philadelphia Union announced they have parted ways with Head Coach Jim Curtin. As the process to find a new head coach will begin immediately, details regarding the interim coaching staff will be announced in the coming days. "Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team's success during his tenure," said Jay Sugarman, Principal Owner, Philadelphia Union. "I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club's history. This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he'll find great success in his future coaching endeavors." Curtin was named head coach of the Union in 2014. Over the course of 11 seasons, he broke numerous records and set new milestones. Most notably, Curtin guided the Union to their first MLS Cup final appearance in 2022 after a record-breaking season, including most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26), and greatest goal differential (+46) in club history. Additionally, Curtin helped the club achieve first place in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three years, clinching a Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League berth for the second time in club history.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Ian Joy are joined by Tom Bogert as he breaks down the reasoning for Philadelphia Union firing long-time coach Jim Curtin!

Atlanta United defeats Inter Miami, 3-2, eliminating Inter Miami from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Lionel Messi scores in the loss.

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC announced that, prior to roster freeze, the club signed forward Trinity Byars to a three-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. The signing of Byars marks the first active NCAA athlete to join the NWSL following the league's transition away from the NWSL Draft. "We are thrilled to welcome Trinity to the San Diego Wave,' said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Trinity has proven to be one of the most dynamic and exciting forwards at the collegiate level. Her ability to play between the lines and threaten in behind is special and we believe she will be an incredible addition to our team."

Byars joins the club from the University of Texas where she led the Longhorns in career goals (47), game-winning goals (17) and hat tricks (4). Throughout her collegiate career, Byars was named Big 12 Forward of the Year in 2023 and the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. The 21-year-old's list of accolades also includes being named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team (2021, 2022, 2023), All-Big 12 First Team (2022, 2023) United Soccer Coaches All-American First Team (2022) and Second Team (2023), and the NCAA's Best Starting XI (2022).

The North Carolina Courage and defender Ryan Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced on Thursday. Williams' previous contract had run through the 2025 season. Williams has been one of the best defensive players in the NWSL in 2024, leading all defenders with 55 tackles and 54 interceptions, ranking second overall in both statistics. Williams has also been heavily involved on the offensive end with 39 more passes ending in the final third than any other defender in the league this season. She's also top-five among defenders this season with 22 chances created and 117 duels won. "Re-signing with the Courage means everything to me. I am so honored and so grateful to be extending my contract for three more years. This contract reflects a mutual trust and commitment between the club and me. In 2018, the courage took a chance on me, and - as I think back on the last seven seasons - I feel so much gratitude and appreciation for the coaching staff, the fans, and, of course, my teammates. I'm so excited for and optimistic about what we are capable of in the coming years, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.

The Attacking Third crew look back on the NWSL 2024 draft night and re-rank some of the players.

USL Super League

On another level - Lexington SC's Madi Parsons is the USL Super League Player of the Month

MLS NEXT Pro

North Texas SC scored three unanswered goals to complete a 3-2 comeback victory over Philadelphia Union II, capturing the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Here are the highlights.

USL Championship

With the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season, Phoenix Rising and Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez have parted ways. "Diego stepped into a challenging role this season, and we're incredibly grateful for his leadership and dedication to Phoenix Rising," said Club President Bobby Dulle. "He brought stability to the team during a critical time, and his impact has been significant both on and off the field. After careful consideration, we believe the best path forward is to look externally for a head coach who can lead us into the next phase of success for this club. We have immense respect for Diego and appreciate all he's done for Phoenix Rising." Gomez joined Phoenix Rising on February 6, 2024, as an assistant coach. A former goalkeeper, he spent his early years in the academy systems of Real Madrid (1998-2002) and FC Barcelona (2002-2010) and played professionally in Spain and Hong Kong from 2010 to 2013 before transitioning to a coaching career with AC Milan's academy in Hong Kong in 2013.

Buffalo Pro Soccer President Peter Marlette Jr. spoke in front of the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday to discuss the potential economic impact of a soccer stadium in Buffalo.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Empire Strykers announced they have appointed Onua Obasi the club's new head coach, with Paul Wright departing after one year and four months in charge of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) side. Obasi made his MASL debut as a player in 2014 and has suited up for four different franchises over the past decade. He has also made close to 140 appearances in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and the top tier of the United Soccer Leagues (USL). The Strykers front office first began taking an interest in their new man at the helm based on his success leading Newtown Pride FC in The Soccer Tournament (TST). The hire marks Obasi's second stint in Southern California, as he played for the Ontario Fury prior to the club rebranding as Empire Strykers. "It's a great day for our organization, as we have secured the services of one of the most promising young coaches in the game today," said Empire's executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "The two qualities that stood out to us about Onua Obasi are his ability to get buy-in from different player personalities and his deliberate, highly organized approach. He has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play and of what needs to happen in each part of the field at all times of a game. We believe our young squad can benefit tremendously from that framework."

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The New Jersey Devils announced that they have relieved Kevin Dineen of his head coaching duties of the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica and named Assistant Coach Ryan Parent as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. The announcement was made by Devils' President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils' Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon. Additionally, New Jersey has added Eric Weinrich as an Interim Assistant Coach joining existing assistant coach David Cunniff and goaltending coach Brian Eklund. Weinrich previously served as a Player Development Coach in the Devils' organization. Parent and Weinrich will start in their respective roles at Thursday's practice. Unfortunately, after the start we had to this season, the organization felt it was time to make a change while the season is still young, said MacKinnon. We thank Kevin for his time with Utica and wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

Gretchen Beyer has a recap of the day in sports, plus she looks in at Ryan Parent's first day as the interim head coach of the Utica Comets.

Liam Ohgren of the Iowa Wild scored his first AHL hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs. The Minnesota Wild first-rounder now has four goals since being sent to Des Moines.

ECHL

Daniel "Diamond Hands" Amesbury and Garrett "The Sheriff" Klotz go head-to-head as the Kansas City Mavericks visit the Rapid City Rush.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Which jersey is your favorite? Home or away? With jerseys like this it is hard to choose

The Ottawa Charge of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced that they will host the Montréal Victoire at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, Dec. 6, with the game set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadian Tire Centre has a capacity of just over 19,000 and will be the third Canadian NHL venue to host a PWHL game after a record of 19,285 fans attended a tilt between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal at the Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16, 2024. On Apr. 20, the two teams drew another record crowd of 21,105 fans at the Bell Centre in Montréal. "We are excited for the opportunity to bring our game to the Canadian Tire Centre for the first time," said Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "This game is coming on early in our season, so we're hoping to fill the place, as we're going to need their energy when we face our closest rivals."

Central Hockey League

Prospects analyst Chris Peters breaks down the knowns and unknowns of a seismic ruling by the NCAA that will see CHL players retain eligibility to compete in men's college hockey. This ruling could have a transformational impact on the developmental ladder to the NHL.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - October 28 - November 3, 2024

BASEBALL

Southern League

The Tennessee Smokies have announced the official rebrand of the team name to the Knoxville Smokies, along with new team logos and jerseys. The rebrand comes with the club moving to Downtown Knoxville. The team will play at Covenant Health Park, located at 500 East Jackson Avenue in Knoxville. "With the upcoming move to Knoxville, it is imperative to embrace our new home, while maintaining the Smokies brand," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "It is our desire that the new logo honors the city of Knoxville and the rich tradition of Smokies Baseball." The team marks retain the Smokies traditional royal blue, light blue, and red but also introduce gold. The primary logo features the fan-favorite bear with the rolling Smoky Mountains. The Smokies script sits on top of the Henley Bridge, the bridge that connects Downtown Knoxville with South Knoxville and crosses the Tennessee River.

Knoxville Smokies to make its debut in 2025. New name, new logos and new jerseys!

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to compete in the 111th Grey Cup. The championship game will mark the eighth time in the history of Canadian Football that the modern-day incarnations of the two clubs have played for the iconic trophy (1937-38, 1945-47, 1950 and 2022). The two teams will vie for the Grey Cup at BC Place on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS - Canada's home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+. The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10-17 will include over 50 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes, and families alike. Returning to the West Coast for the first time in a decade, the 2024 edition marks the 17th time the BC Lions have hosted Canada's largest annual sporting event in the franchise's 70-year history. The weekly festival is expected to draw over 500,000 attendees and generate $100 million in economic activity.

CFL Plays of the Week - Division Finals 2024

Argonauts defeat Montreal Alouettes in CFL East Final. ¬ÅThey gave us a good game," said Alouettes fan at the Eastern Final in Montreal on Saturday after the team was defeated by the Toronto Argonauts. Pamela Pagano reports.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took down the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-22 in the West Division Final, and fans are ecstatic to see their team compete for another Grey Cup. Neve Van Pelt reports.

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American QB Bryan Scott. Scott, 6'2 and 220lbs, spent nine games with Toronto in 2024, getting limited action while throwing for one touchdown. The Occidental alum also spent time with Winnipeg this season. The California native joined the Argos in March of 2023 and played 18 games for the Boatmen during their historic 16-2 regular season. Scott played three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 after being drafted third overall, completing 70.6% of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

https://www.oursportscentral.com/services/releases/argos-ink-qb-bryan-scott/n-6164300

The Calgary Stampeders have signed quarterback P.J. Walker. The Stampeders acquired Walker's negotiation-list rights in a Sept. 26 trade with the Toronto Argonauts. Walker then signed with the Stampeders on Oct. 8 and spent the final three weeks of the 2024 season on Calgary's practice roster. "Calgary is a beautiful city with a great football culture and a great fanbase," said Walker. "The opportunity to continue to grow as a player and compete helped me make my decision to sign with the Stampeders." "We made the trade for P.J. for a reason," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We're doing everything we can to make our team better and that includes having a strong quarterback room. P.J. is going to be a big part of that."

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) has entered into a three-year agreement to hold the IFL National Championship at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona. In partnership with Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, and the Tucson Sugar Skulls, this collaboration celebrates the IFL's commitment to world-class sports entertainment and seeks to drive tourism and community engagement throughout downtown Tucson. The Tucson Arena at the Tucson Convention Center is home to the Tucson Sugar Skulls and is conveniently located in the heart of downtown with multiple dining, lodging, and entertainment options. The multi-year agreement highlights the IFL's dedication to delivering high-quality football entertainment to the league's cities and bolstering Tucson's reputation as a growing hub for major sports events. "We're excited to bring the IFL National Championship to Tucson," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "This partnership with the Tucson Convention Center, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, and the Sugar Skulls allows us to showcase our league's top-tier talent and passionate fanbases in an incredible sports city. We look forward to making Tucson the new home of championship football in the IFL."

The Tucson Convention Center (TCC) is the new home of the Indoor Football League (IFL) National Championship Game.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Top 10 Plays From G League Opening Weekend

After his G League debut, Bronny James discussed how he felt on the court, the buzz in the arena and the South Bay Lakers' win.

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings announced the hiring of Curt Miller as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager on Friday. Miller comes to the Wings after a two-year stint as Head Coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Prior to his time in LA, Miller spent seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, serving as General Manager and Head Coach. "Curt Miller is a proven winner with deep experience building and leading WNBA rosters and staffs," Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb stated. "I believe Curt's ability to construct winning teams as well as his success in coaching in the WNBA and beyond will prove invaluable for our organization as we continue our pursuit of a WNBA Championship." Miller, the 2017 WNBA Executive of the Year and two-time Coach of the Year (2017, 2021) has a 165-141 record over nine seasons (2016-24) as a head coach. He served as GM of the Sun in his final six seasons in Connecticut, with the Sun totaling a 126-66 record during that span - the best mark among all WNBA teams between 2017-22. During Miller's tenure, the Sun went to the WNBA Playoffs six consecutive times, including two Finals appearances (2019, 2022). His win total ranks 11th in league history while reaching 150 total wins the fifth fastest in the league.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The San Diego Mojo pro women's volleyball team announced that Gary E. Jacobs has acquired controlling ownership of the team. The Mojo are a founding member of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and will enter its second season in North America's premier women's professional volleyball league. A San Diegan since 1966 and alumnus of the University of California San Diego (UCSD), Jacobs is a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of the Gary and Jerri-Ann Jacobs High Tech High Charter School and majority owner of the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He is the managing director of Jacobs Investment Company (JIC).

"It is very exciting to enhance San Diego's sports scene with the San Diego Mojo," Jacobs said. "As with the Lake Elsinore Storm, San Diego Mojo will be community partners working with many organizations in San Diego. I am thrilled to be working with Billy Johnson again. San Diego Mojo matches will be fun, family friendly and exciting." Jacobs reunites with San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson, with whom he worked as owner the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers professional hockey team where Johnson served as the club's President and Chief Operating Officer from 2003 to 2014.

