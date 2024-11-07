Phoenix Rising Parts Ways with Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX, Arizona - With the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season, Phoenix Rising and Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez have parted ways.

"Diego stepped into a challenging role this season, and we're incredibly grateful for his leadership and dedication to Phoenix Rising," said Club President Bobby Dulle. "He brought stability to the team during a critical time, and his impact has been significant both on and off the field. After careful consideration, we believe the best path forward is to look externally for a head coach who can lead us into the next phase of success for this club. We have immense respect for Diego and appreciate all he's done for Phoenix Rising."

Gomez joined Phoenix Rising on February 6, 2024, as an assistant coach. A former goalkeeper, he spent his early years in the academy systems of Real Madrid (1998-2002) and FC Barcelona (2002-2010) and played professionally in Spain and Hong Kong from 2010 to 2013 before transitioning to a coaching career with AC Milan's academy in Hong Kong in 2013.

From 2013 to 2017, Gomez advanced from youth coaching positions in Spain and China to become a director at David Villa's DV7 Academy in Korea and Chula Vista, California. He then served as an academy coach, sporting director, and head coach for Queensboro FC II (2021-2022) before moving on to head coach roles with NISA teams Albion SC and Irvine Zeta (2023-2024).

Gomez was appointed Interim Head Coach on June 29, 2024, after Phoenix Rising relieved Head Coach Danny Stone of his duties. At the time, Phoenix Rising was in 9th place with 17 games remaining in the season. Gomez led the team to a 6-3-8 record, securing the eighth seed in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs.

He was named USL Championship's Week 32 Coach of the Week on October 15, following Phoenix's road victories over New Mexico (2-1) and Oakland Roots (1-0).

