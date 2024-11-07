Wilton Rancheria Joins Republic FC as Majority Owner as City Clears Path to Build Republic Stadium

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, CA - Today, Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria announced a landmark partnership, positioning the Tribal Nation as majority owners of Sacramento's professional soccer team. Republic FC Chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle will remain an owner of the club and become the managing partner for the joint venture. The collaboration marks a historic first, as Wilton Rancheria becomes the first Native American Nation to hold majority ownership in men's professional sports. Together, Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria aim to honor the history of the Sacramento Valley while building a future that celebrates a shared pride in the region.

"Wilton Rancheria is proud to be the first Tribal Nation to hold majority ownership of a men's professional sports team, an industry where ownership has not traditionally reflected the diversity of its fans or surrounding communities," said Wilton Rancheria Chairman, Jesus Tarango, Jr. "This milestone not only marks a significant step for Wilton Rancheria but also reinforces Sacramento's dedication to inclusivity and opportunity. Wilton Rancheria has always been a part of Sacramento's history, but this partnership marks a new chapter for us, with an opportunity to help write its future."

"It is an honor to welcome the citizens of Wilton Rancheria to join Republic FC," said Club Managing Partner and Owner Kevin Nagle. "As we form this new partnership, it has been very clear that the future of the city, the club, and the community that includes the citizens of Wilton Rancheria are immense sources of pride and passion - with a relentless pursuit to protect and grow. Together, we've created a path to building a stadium downtown and we can take a massive step next week."

As part of today's announcement, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg introduced a proposal aimed at speeding up the development of a soccer-specific stadium in The Railyards for the Republic FC. The proposal outlines a partnership between the City of Sacramento, Republic FC, and Downtown Railyard Ventures, the current property owners. If approved, the agreement will pave the way for Republic FC to purchase the land for the stadium. The vote on the proposed term sheet is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12.

"Our journey began eight years ago - today is a powerful testament to our commitment to creating a more vibrant and thriving Sacramento," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. "These developments represent more than just economic growth; it's about building a better place for everyone, with enhanced opportunities for housing, entertainment, and commercial activity. I'm grateful to our partners and everyone who has been part of this transformative journey."

Republic Stadium at The Railyards will anchor a 31-acre development that will nearly double the size of Downtown Sacramento, as well as create a new neighborhood to spark the next generation of economic transformation. The ancestors of Wilton Rancheria have been stewards of the Sacramento Valley region since time immemorial, including the land at the proposed stadium site. This partnership allows its citizens to continue to flourish on their ancestral lands and while building an enduring legacy for the Tribal Nation.

The Indomitable Club and Sky River Casino previously launched a partnership to enhance the guest experience at Heart Health Park and offer Sky River guests exclusive entertainment perks with Republic FC. The partnership builds on Wilton Rancheria's success since opening Sky River Casino in 2022, which has become a premier entertainment, hospitality, and gaming destination. The casino has created an epicenter of excitement for Sacramento County residents and established 1,600 permanent jobs in Elk Grove. With announced expansion plans for a state-of-the-art hotel, luxurious spa, outdoor pool, and a cutting-edge event space, Sky River Resort will continue to drive economic growth and regional pride.

Fans interested in joining the club before the stadium begins to take shape can sign up for 2025 season ticket memberships. To learn more about membership benefits - including how to secure the best seats at the lowest price per match and be at the front of the line for Republic Stadium seats - visit SacRepbulicFC.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.