The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket to Host Rhode Island FC Playoff Watch Party on Saturday

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced that the club's upcoming match in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Louisville City FC, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9, will air locally on the region's newest radio station, The Wolf (106.3 FM) and stream nationally on ESPN+. Fans can join fellow Ocean State supporters at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket, home of the RIFC Pale Ale.

The Guild Brewing Company

461 Main St

Pawtucket, RI 02860

Rhode Island FC followers unable to make it to Pawtucket can keep up with all the action at Lynn Family Stadium from the following 2024 Rhode Island FC Pub Partners across the Ocean State:

Providence Brewing Company | 10 Sims Ave Unit 110, Providence, 02909

Moniker Brewery | 432 W Fountain St, Providence, 02903

Troop PVD | 60 Valley St, Providence, 02909

The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub

North Kingstown | 80 Frenchtown Rd, North Kingstown, 02852

Smithfield | 45 Cedar Swamp Rd, Smithfield, RI 02917

Newport Craft Brewing | 293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840

Providence G Pub | 61 Orange St, Providence, 02903

$5 drink special for RIFC fans

Picos Restaurant And Lounge | 110 School St, Pawtucket, 02860

