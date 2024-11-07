NC Courage Extend Defender Ryan Williams' Contract Through 2027

November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage defender Ryan Williams

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage defender Ryan Williams(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and defender Ryan Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced on Thursday. Williams' previous contract had run through the 2025 season.

Williams has been one of the best defensive players in the NWSL in 2024, leading all defenders with 55 tackles and 54 interceptions, ranking second overall in both statistics. Williams has also been heavily involved on the offensive end with 39 more passes ending in the final third than any other defender in the league this season. She's also top-five among defenders this season with 22 chances created and 117 duels won.

"Re-signing with the Courage means everything to me. I am so honored and so grateful to be extending my contract for three more years. This contract reflects a mutual trust and commitment between the club and me. In 2018, the courage took a chance on me, and - as I think back on the last seven seasons - I feel so much gratitude and appreciation for the coaching staff, the fans, and, of course, my teammates. I'm so excited for and optimistic about what we are capable of in the coming years, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.

"I want to thank Sean (Nahas) and the coaching staff for continuously believing and investing in me. I want to thank my teammates for pushing me every day and also being so much fun to be around. I can't imagine a better group to spend my days with. The bond and culture within this club is truly one of a kind. I can't wait to see what the future holds for this incredible team," Williams said.

"This extension is a culmination of commitment, dedication, drive, willingness to learn, effort and coachability. Ryan has been an integral piece of our team and backline. Her journey needs to be talked about more, as it is because of her commitment to excellence that she has gone on to have the career she is having. A key piece to our culture and what it means to be a Courage player, Ryan shows up daily to not only grow personally, but also help the collective do the same. As I have said before, she is simply one of the best right backs in the league and we are proud to have her here. For her to show her trust in us, our staff and our players means everything. I'm really happy to have the opportunity to keep working with her for the years to come," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

"This is so well deserved for Ryan. Early in her career, she put in the work every single day behind the scenes to earn more and more playing time and opportunities. Now, she's capitalizing on those chances and has become one of the best right backs in this league. Her work ethic, dedication, and high expectations of herself and everyone around her make her the true embodiment of the Courage. The sky is the limit for where she can go, and we're thrilled to keep her here long term," said Chief Soccer Officer Curt Johnson.

The Courage drafted Williams with the final pick in the 2018 NWSL draft after a strong collegiate career at TCU. Her role grew steadily every year before breaking out as a regular starter in 2023. She had never played more than 1,000 minutes in a season before starting every game for the Courage that year. She's hit another gear in 2024, setting career highs this season for chances created, tackles won, interceptions, duels won, passing accuracy, and total passes.

Williams has lifted seven trophies with the club including two NWSL Shields, two NWSL Championships, two NWSL Challenge Cups, and the 2018 Women's International Champions Cup.

During her time with TCU, Williams was named to the Big 12 Conference All-Newcomer Team as a freshman, as well as First Team All-Midwest Region and First Team All-Big 12 as a senior after helping the Horned Frogs to a conference championship appearance. Williams ended her collegiate career with one goal and 15 assists in 80 appearances.

Williams and the Courage will be in action on Saturday, taking on the Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs. The match kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

