Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Named Player of the Month, Presented by EA Sports, for Third Time this Season

November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named the Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, for the months of October and November by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. This is the third Player of the Month honor for Chawinga in 2024 as she becomes the first player since Kim Little in 2014 to win the award three times in one season. This is also the fourth time in the seven-month NWSL season that a Current player has won the award.

Chawinga closed out the 2024 regular season in historic fashion. She scored five goals in four appearances, including a brace in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup Championship Oct. 25. Chawinga led all forwards with eight shots on target and 73% shooting accuracy through the October and November.

Adding her name to the record books, Chawinga broke the NWSL single-season goal scoring record with her 19th goal of the season against Bay FC Oct. 12, then made it an even 20 goals with her tally the next week against San Diego. Additionally, the score against San Diego made her the first player in NWSL history to score against every single team in a season with 10+ teams in the league.

Tickets to see Chawinga and the No. 4 seed Current's playoff quarterfinal match against the No. 5 seed North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium are on sale now to the general public and are expected to sell out. Tickets are available for purchase on KansasCityCurrent.com or via the KC Current App.

