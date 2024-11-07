Courage Host Playoff Watch Party Saturday

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will host a watch party for the team's quarterfinal matchup with the Kansas City Current at the Carolina Ale House in downtown Raleigh (500 Glenwood Ave. Suite 300) on Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m. ET. Doors open at 11 a.m. ET.

WHAT: North Carolina Courage playoff watch party

WHEN: Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m. ET (doors open at 11 a.m. ET)

WHERE: Downtown Raleigh Carolina Ale House (500 Glenwood Ave. Suite 300)

