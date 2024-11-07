Courage Host Playoff Watch Party Saturday
November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will host a watch party for the team's quarterfinal matchup with the Kansas City Current at the Carolina Ale House in downtown Raleigh (500 Glenwood Ave. Suite 300) on Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m. ET. Doors open at 11 a.m. ET.
WHAT: North Carolina Courage playoff watch party
WHEN: Saturday, November 9, at 12 p.m. ET (doors open at 11 a.m. ET)
WHERE: Downtown Raleigh Carolina Ale House (500 Glenwood Ave. Suite 300)
