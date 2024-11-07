Orlando Pride Defender Celia Announces Retirement

November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Celia Jiménez Delgado will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2024 season, it was announced today.

"Celia has contributed so much to our Club and our city. She is an important leader in our locker room and has always challenged her teammates and everyone around her to be their best," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "We want to thank her for all the work she has put in for the Pride, both on and off the pitch, and the role she has played in making Orlando a place people want to play and work. Celia will always be a part of our Pride family, and we are certain she is going to be successful in this next chapter of her life. We are excited to support her in any way she needs in this transition and appreciate all she has done for us, the community, the NWSL, and the women's game at large."

"I have given my all to soccer, and in return, soccer has given me everything. While I am courageously competitive, this sport has always meant more to me than just the results," Celia said. "Soccer has taught me that the journey-the actions and decisions taken to reach the finish line-truly defines us. This principle has been my guiding star throughout my career. After more than 15 years as a professional athlete, I have been fortunate to play internationally in the most competitive leagues and teams and to represent the Spanish National Team in World Cups and Euros. I couldn't ask for a better gift than to conclude this chapter by winning the Shield and being surrounded by the most genuine and extraordinary group of people. To Orlando, my team, and the incredible community that embraced me, thank you for giving me a place to call home."

Celia, who signed to Reign FC in 2019, has recorded 70 appearances, five goals and three assists across all competitions in her five seasons with both the Reign and the Orlando Pride. While with the Pride, she has earned 37 appearances, three goals and one assist across all competitions. In the 2024 Shield winning season, she has made three appearances and one start for the Pride.

Celia was originally selected with No. 36 pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft by the Seattle Reign after playing collegiately at the University of Alabama where she also earned her degree in aerospace engineering. She also had professional stints at Sweden's FC Rosengård, Australia's Perth Glory and France's Olympique Lyon.

The Spanish international appeared 23 times for the Spanish National Team and was selected to Spain's 2015 and 2019 World Cup rosters. In the 2015 World Cup, Celia started all three of the nation's matches, in which she was the youngest player on the roster. She was also a part of the Spain team that won the 2018 Cyprus Women's Cup.

Celia was also the Pride's nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award as she was recognized for her service and work with SpaceKids Global. Celia used her passion in aerospace engineering to inspire girls interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) to pursue careers in the related industries. Teaming with SpaceKids Global this year, Celia participated in a Q&A about space, soccer, and the science behind both. SpaceKids Global was recognized and celebrated at the Pride match on Sept. 28 against the Houston Dash. They also received a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

TRANSACTION: Defender Celia Jiménez Delgado retires following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

