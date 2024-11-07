Seattle Reign FC Original Jess Fishlock Signs Contract Extension

November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has signed midfielder Jess Fishlock to a new one-year contract, extending her career in Seattle through the 2025 season. Fishlock, a club original having signed with the Reign ahead of the league's inaugural season in 2013, is a former league MVP and has earned NWSL Best XI First and Second Team honors seven times, the second-most selections in NWSL history.

"Jess Fishlock is a legendary player for our club, instrumental in establishing Seattle Reign FC's presence both in the U.S. and worldwide," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "With a career spanning over two decades, we're incredibly fortunate that she has chosen Seattle as her home for most of that time. Her leadership, football intelligence and competitive spirit make her invaluable to our team, and we're thrilled that she will be extending her career here in 2025."

Fishlock is Reign FC's second all-time leader in all-competition appearances (224) and has registered 198 NWSL regular-season appearances, which ranks fourth in league history. Throughout her career in Seattle, Fishlock also ranks among the all-time NWSL regular-season leaders with 42 goals (13th) and 28 assists (tied for fifth). She is just one of five players in NWSL history to record 40+ goals and 25+ assists, joining Jess McDonald, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Lynn Williams.

Earlier this season, the Welsh midfielder broke the club's all-time assist record, passing Rapinoe's record of 26. Fishlock's 42 goals currently ranks second in club history. The 37-year-old finished her 12th year with 17 starts in 18 appearances and a team-leading three assists, her most assists in a single season since 2021 when she was named NWSL MVP.

"I've always believed in this club and the environment we have established here," said Fishlock. "Whether it's winning three Shields, breaking attendance records or making historic runs, I know how much we value greatness at the Reign. I'm looking forward to creating more memories with this club and our community as we continue to rise to new levels in 2025."

Internationally, Fishlock has represented Wales since 2006, beginning with the U-19 national team. Earlier this year, she was the first Welsh player to earn 150 caps for the national team after previously becoming the first Welsh player to earn 100 caps. The Cardiff, Wales native currently has 46 goals in 156 caps, both all-time leaders for her country among men and women. Fishlock has also won the Welsh Footballer of the Year title five times.

Among her many achievements off the field, Fishlock was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2018 at Buckingham Palace for her services and impact in women's football and the LGBTQ+ community. In July of this year, Fishlock was honored with Fellowship of Aberystwyth University for her accomplishments beyond the pitch.

