San Diego Wave FC Signs Forward Trinity Byars

November 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced that, prior to roster freeze, the club signed forward Trinity Byars to a three-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. The signing of Byars marks the first active NCAA athlete to join the NWSL following the league's transition away from the NWSL Draft.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trinity to the San Diego Wave,' said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Trinity has proven to be one of the most dynamic and exciting forwards at the collegiate level. Her ability to play between the lines and threaten in behind is special and we believe she will be an incredible addition to our team."

Byars joins the club from the University of Texas where she led the Longhorns in career goals (47), game-winning goals (17) and hat tricks (4). Throughout her collegiate career, Byars was named Big 12 Forward of the Year in 2023 and the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. The 21-year-old's list of accolades also includes being named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team (2021, 2022, 2023), All-Big 12 First Team (2022, 2023) United Soccer Coaches All-American First Team (2022) and Second Team (2023), and the NCAA's Best Starting XI (2022).

On the international stage, Byars has represented the U.S. Youth National Team from U-14 through the U-23 level. In 2022, Byars helped the USYNT win gold at the Concacaf U-20 Women's Championship and she earned U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year nomination for the second time as she was previously nominated in 2019 as well.

Byars also started all three group games for the USA at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, tallying an assist against Ghana.

Prior to starting her collegiate career, Byars played club soccer for Solar SC in Texas and trained with Manchester City in the WSL and Atletico Madrid in Liga F in 2019. As a teenager, Byars was ranked the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 forward in Top Drawer Soccer's 2021 IMG Academy Top 150 rankings. Across the USSF Development Academy she scored 92 goals from 2017-19.

