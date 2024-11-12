Blue Wahoos Announce Front Office Promotions

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Tuesday a series of promotions and additions to their full-time front office staff.

After five years in the organization, Tyler "TJ" Johnson has been promoted to assistant general manager. Born and raised in Pensacola before attending Troy University, TJ joined the Blue Wahoos in 2020 as an operations intern and most recently served as a corporate sales executive.

Andie Masten has been named a corporate sales executive. A Kansas native and graduate of Pittsburg State University, she joined the Blue Wahoos as a merchandise trainee in 2023 before becoming an operations trainee in 2024.

Jessica Voigt and Jada Washington have been named group sales executives. Both graduates of the University of West Florida, Voigt was a group sales trainee with the Blue Wahoos in 2024 while Washington spent the past two seasons working on the Flight Squad and operations team at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

To learn more about the newest additions to the Blue Wahoos front office, visit milb.com/pensacola/about/staff. Information regarding seasonal employment opportunities and gameday roles for the 2025 season will be released in the coming months.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2025 Southern League season on Friday, April 4 as they host the Biloxi Shuckers. Mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

