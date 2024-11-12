Clubhouse Manager Craig Thomas, Groundskeeper Trey Bowman Earn Southern League Honors

November 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' staff members, Craig Thomas and Trey Bowman, have been honored as the Southern League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year and Head Groundskeeper of the Year. The pair becomes the first Shuckers clubhouse manager and groundskeeper to earn honors. Winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season.

In 2024, Thomas completed his first season with the Shuckers as the team's Home Clubhouse Manager and his 24th season in baseball. After beginning the season on the visiting side, Thomas switched to the home side in early June where he oversaw all home clubhouse operations for the Shuckers, which included 48 players who appeared in at least one game for the team. Before joining the Shuckers, he worked in the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies organizations.

"Throughout the season, Craig took the clubhouse operations with the Shuckers to the next level and created expectations far exceeding the normal Double-A standard," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Not only did he create an environment where players were comfortable and had their needs met, but he worked tirelessly to create a Major League Baseball environment at the Double-A level."

Bowman completed his third season as the team's Head Groundskeeper in 2024 and his 13 th year in sports turf. Last off-season, Trey oversaw the renovation of the playing surface at Keesler Federal Park, including a brand-new infield mix, modeled after American Family Field in Milwaukee. He also oversaw the installation of new grass to the field, TifTuf Bermuda and rebuilt a new mound at the ballpark.

"Trey tirelessly works to keep the field in top shape at Keesler Federal Park, working long hours and continuously maintaining the field," Reed said. "He also did a masterful job battling the elements, as is typical for a ballpark in South Mississippi. Despite 27 tarp pulls, a hurricane during the final week of the regular season and extreme temperatures, the playing surface never faltered."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park for their 10th anniversary season on Tuesday, April 8 against the Columbus Clingstones. Fans can see the complete 2025 schedule by visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.