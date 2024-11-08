Strykers Appoint Onua Obasi Head Coach

November 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have appointed Onua Obasi the club's new head coach, with Paul Wright departing after one year and four months in charge of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) side. Obasi made his MASL debut as a player in 2014 and has suited up for four different franchises over the past decade. He has also made close to 140 appearances in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and the top tier of the United Soccer Leagues (USL).

The Strykers front office first began taking an interest in their new man at the helm based on his success leading Newtown Pride FC in The Soccer Tournament (TST). The hire marks Obasi's second stint in Southern California, as he played for the Ontario Fury prior to the club rebranding as Empire Strykers.

"It's a great day for our organization, as we have secured the services of one of the most promising young coaches in the game today," said Empire's executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "The two qualities that stood out to us about Onua Obasi are his ability to get buy-in from different player personalities and his deliberate, highly organized approach. He has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play and of what needs to happen in each part of the field at all times of a game. We believe our young squad can benefit tremendously from that framework."

Nordberg continued, "We'd like to thank Paul Wright for his dedication and hard work while with the Empire Strykers, and we wish him all the best going forward. Paul played an important part in emphasizing the role of youth as we set our sights on future success."

Hailing from England, Onua Obasi first came to the United States to play for Central Connecticut State University. Following his college career, he joined the Rochester Rhinos (later known as Rochester New York FC) in early 2014 and helped the side to the USL Pro (today's USL Championship) trophy in his second campaign as a professional. During his time with the Rhinos, the defender also began his MASL journey with the Baltimore Blast, reaching the final in 2014-15 and lifting the trophy with the storied club the following season.

Obasi subsequently focused on eleven-a-side soccer, making a combined 95 appearances for the Ottawa Fury between the North American Soccer League (NASL) and the highest tier of the USL. At the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, the Englishman revived his MASL career by joining Utica City FC. However, during his second season back in the league, Obasi began being plagued by injuries that persisted after his trade to the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) as well as through his second stint with the Blast in 2022-23 and his time with the Harrisburg Heat in 2023-24.

Parallel to his second go-around as an indoor player, Obasi, who has collected 27 goals and 29 assists in 105 MASL matches, began coaching at the youth level and earning relevant certifications. His work soon caught the attention of the administrators of elite amateur club Newtown Pride FC, which last year put him in charge of its squad headed to the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament, a high-profile seven-a-side competition held in North Carolina and featuring teams from all over the world.

Under Obasi's guidance, Newtown Pride FC won the TST trophy along with the event's one-million-dollar prize pot. The Englishman's side came close to defending its crown in 2024, falling just short in the semifinals.

Prior to Empire approaching Onua Obasi, the up-and-coming coach was slated to lead Connecticut-based Spice City FC, an expansion side set to begin play in MASL2 in 2024-25.

"This opportunity was simply too good to pass up," said Obasi. "The Strykers are not only highly ambitious but have the means to aggressively pursue their goals, which makes them a highly attractive destination. The fact they sought me out because they liked my teams' style of play and my approach to the game makes it feel like an excellent fit. I am incredibly grateful to the front office for putting their trust in me and my philosophy."

The new man in charge of Empire continued, "I measure success in two distinct ways. The first one is simple: Are we making the playoffs? That is our priority. The second part has to do with tracking how well we execute our game plan as a group and individually. That accountability is key to progressing as a young side and to my growth as a young coach. I am fortunate to have played under some of the best coaches in MASL history, and I've learned that a clear structure and attention to detail are crucial elements of success. I can't wait to meet the players and get to work."

Season ticket packages for the Empire Strykers' 2024-25 MASL campaign are available now and may be purchased here. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.