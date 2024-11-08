Comets Acquire Lesia Thetsane in Trade

November 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Comets have announced the return of defender Lesia Thetsane via trade with the Harrisburg Heat. Thetsane will return to the Comets, where he spent the first two years of his career before playing last season in Harrisburg. The Heat will receive cash and considerations in the exchange.

Thetsane, a native of Maseru, Lesotho, played his college soccer at Columbia College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business. He was the team captain of his college squad during his senior year before joining the Comets.

His first two years saw him play in 33 games for Kansas City, totaling 28 points on 15 goals and 13 assists, before only suiting up for nine games last season for the Heat. He finished 2023-24 with 10 points on four goals and six assists.

In addition to returning to the Comets, Thetsane is also an assistant coach for William Jewell College. It is the agreement to the trade by the heat which has allowed Thetsane to return for personal reasons.

When asked about the trade bringing Thetsane back to Kansas City, Comets owner Brian Budzinski said, "We are pleased to have Lesia return home to Kansas City, this trade benefits both clubs along with the player. We appreciate the professionalism of working with the Harrisburg Heat Front Office to get this done."

Thetsane and the Comets will kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

