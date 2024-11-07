San Diego Mojo Announce Gary E. Jacobs as New Owner

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo pro women's volleyball team announced today that Gary E. Jacobs has acquired controlling ownership of the team. The Mojo are a founding member of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and will enter its second season in North America's premier women's professional volleyball league.

A San Diegan since 1966 and alumnus of the University of California San Diego (UCSD), Jacobs is a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of the Gary and Jerri-Ann Jacobs High Tech High Charter School and majority owner of the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He is the managing director of Jacobs Investment Company (JIC).

"It is very exciting to enhance San Diego's sports scene with the San Diego Mojo," Jacobs said. "As with the Lake Elsinore Storm, San Diego Mojo will be community partners working with many organizations in San Diego. I am thrilled to be working with Billy Johnson again. San Diego Mojo matches will be fun, family friendly and exciting."

Jacobs reunites with San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson, with whom he worked as owner the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers professional hockey team where Johnson served as the club's President and Chief Operating Officer from 2003 to 2014. The Wranglers established themselves as the preeminent professional resident team-sports organization in Las Vegas, paving the way for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the rapid expansion of the professional sports culture that followed.

"Gary's influence on Wranglers hockey really pushed that organization to emerge to be a locals' favorite in a loud, cluttered market," Johnson said. "He encouraged out-of-the-box ideas and inspired the organization to serve and entertain our community. To be personally reunited with Gary here in San Diego to build a new national, major league in women's volleyball is beyond exciting."

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

