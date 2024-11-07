IFL National Championship Headed to Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ - The Indoor Football League (IFL) has entered into a three-year agreement to hold the IFL National Championship at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona. In partnership with Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, and the Tucson Sugar Skulls, this collaboration celebrates the IFL's commitment to world-class sports entertainment and seeks to drive tourism and community engagement throughout downtown Tucson.

The Tucson Arena at the Tucson Convention Center is home to the Tucson Sugar Skulls and is conveniently located in the heart of downtown with multiple dining, lodging, and entertainment options. The multi-year agreement highlights the IFL's dedication to delivering high-quality football entertainment to the league's cities and bolstering Tucson's reputation as a growing hub for major sports events.

"We're excited to bring the IFL National Championship to Tucson," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "This partnership with the Tucson Convention Center, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, and the Sugar Skulls allows us to showcase our league's top-tier talent and passionate fanbases in an incredible sports city. We look forward to making Tucson the new home of championship football in the IFL."

The first IFL National Championship game to be hosted in Tucson, featuring a showdown between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, will take place on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports, kickoff time to be determined. Ticketing information and event schedules will be announced in the future. For more information, visit www.GoIFL.com.

