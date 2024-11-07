Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Lowell Patron Jr.

November 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed WR Lowell Patron Jr. for the 2025 season.

Lowell Patron Jr. (6-1, 210) enters his second year with the Green Bay Blizzard and the Indoor Football League (IFL). The Newport News, Virginia native is another piece of the young 2024 Blizzard receiving corps.

Patron began his collegiate career with the Bluefield University Rams and finished with the Wheeling University Cardinals. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he had 104 receptions for 1,210 yards and nine touchdowns through 22 games. In the 2022 season, Patron earned a Second Team ALL-MEC WR selection.

After noticing one of Wheeling's top receivers, the Green Bay Blizzard brought Patron in for the 2024 season. During that 2024 season, Patron would play in all 18 games, recording 58 receptions, 748 yards, and ten touchdowns. His total receptions tied him with another returning receiver, Demetrius Moore, for most receptions on the 2024 Blizzard. Patron's consistent play and availability made him a top target for the Blizzard offense.

During the 2024 playoff game between the Green Bay Blizzard and Quad City Steamwheelers, Patron would be the one to put the game out of reach. After the Blizzard defense came away with a turnover, it seemed that the team may try to run out the remaining two minutes of game time. But Patron had other plans as he broke away from his defender, caught a great pass, and tacked on six points to the Blizzard advantage. The lead was too much to overcome, and the Blizzard won their first playoff game in over 10 years! While catching up with Patron, he wanted Blizzard fans to know quite simply, "I'm back."

