Barnstormers Sign Wartburg Alum

November 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed running back Hunter Clasen to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Springbrook, Iowa native Hunter Clasen (5-9, 205, Wartburg College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Clasen spent four years at Wartburg College where he appeared in 49 games. During his time with the Knights, Clasen rushed 660 times for 4,087 yards and 55 touchdowns. He also tallied 69 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Clasen also collected numerous accolades with the Knights including two-time Conference Offensive MVP, three-time First Team All-Conference, D3football.com First-Team All-Region, D3football.com First-Team All-American, AP Second-Team All American, D3football.com Second-Team All-Region, AP First-Team All-American, AFCA Second-Team All-American, D3football.com Third Team All-American.

"Hunter, as an Iowa Native, fully understands the lore of the Barnstormers and will be a versatile weapon for us," said Coach Mogensen. "He was a machine at Wartburg, leading the team in rushing and splitting out to catch the play. He was the key cog offensively on the 2023 Wartburg team that made it to the National Semi-finals. We placed a premium on recruiting players that know how to win, Hunter does that and we think his skills can translate to our level."

Clasen will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

