Freight Bolster Offensive Line with Montana Center

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of offensive lineman AJ Forbes for the 2025 season.

Forbes is from Bellevue, Nebraska, and started his football career at Bellevue West High School. Forbes helped his high school team to the state quarterfinals in 2017 and was a part of the Class A state championship team where he served as one of the team's lead blockers.

Forbes decided to further his football and academic career at Nebraska. With the Cornhuskers, Forbes joined the team as a walk-on and redshirt freshman in 2019.

After two seasons with Nebraska, Forbes transferred to the University of Montana. At Montana, Forbes started on the O-line for the 2020-21 season and averaged 30 points per game. In 2022, Forbes led an offensive line that helped generate almost 400 total yards per game.

In 2023, his last season with the Grizzlies, Forbes was named captain and won the Paul Weskamp Award for the team's most outstanding offensive lineman. He helped lead the charge for an offensive line that rushed for 2,652 yards. That season, the Grizzlies were third in the nation and first in the Big Sky Conference in first-down offense.

"A big-time D1 player with lots of playing time," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's a leader on every team he's been on and I have no doubt he'll help lead our guys up front."

Forbes was invited to a rookie mini camp this year with the Seattle Seahawks.

