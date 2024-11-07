Panthers Sign LB Brian Horn

November 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a well-rounded defensive presence with the signing of rookie linebacker Brian Horn from The Citadel.

"Brian is an instinctual, athletic linebacker that has the ability to thrive in the box and in space," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His change of direction, ability to dissect plays, and his aggression when triggering downhill allows him to be around the football at all times to wreak havoc."

At The Citadel, Horn recorded 175 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. As a graduate student in 2023, Horn made a season-high seven stops with a quarterback hurry at Samford. Among his career highlights was the rivalry game win over Virginia Military Institute on the same weekend he received his senior ring. Horn prides himself on being able to tackle, cover, react to game situations, and organize his teammates. His leadership skills were recognized when Horn was named military captain his sophomore year to ensure his teammates lived up to standards on a daily basis. It was a role he took pride in and embraced for three years.

"Just hearing Coach Keefe's energy and passion for wanting me to become a part of it made me want to sign with the team," said Horn. "It's not just about how good of a player I can be but being able to help those around me. As I progress in my career, I want to be able to lift up other people to excel and be the best version of themselves."

