Holiday Flex Packs on Sale Now

November 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers have announced Holiday Flex Packs for the 2025 holiday season.

The $130 Package includes:

(4) Four Sideline Flex Tickets

Iowa Barnstormers Winter Scarf

Flex tickets allow the fans flexibility in choosing which games they attend.

Holiday Flex Packs are available online.

All Barnstormers winter scarves will be available no earlier than 12/4/2024. Customers will be contacted by an Iowa Barnstormers representative via email with redemption details following their purchase.

Questions? Contact the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255.

