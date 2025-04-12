Barnstormers Fall to Steamwheelers on the Road

April 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 0-3 on the season Saturday, after suffering a 53-35 loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers (4-0) Saturday.

After Quad City scored on its first possession, Keshaun Taylor hauled in a one-handed touchdown to get the scoring started for the Barnstormers and give Iowa its first lead at 7-6.

After Quad City took a 9-7 lead, kicker Gabe Rui hit a field goal to make it 10-9.

Quad City held a 25-17 lead at the half and continued its offensive performance.

A late touchdown to wide receiver Shaq Currenton trimmed the Steamwheelers' lead to 50-29, but Iowa failed to score after a successful onside kick.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena following a bye week to face the Fishers Freight (2-1) on Saturday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m.

Players Mentioned

#1 Keshaun Taylor

WR 6' 2" Veteran Mars Hill University

Indoor Football League Stories from April 12, 2025

