Barnstormers Fall to Steamwheelers on the Road
April 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 0-3 on the season Saturday, after suffering a 53-35 loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers (4-0) Saturday.
After Quad City scored on its first possession, Keshaun Taylor hauled in a one-handed touchdown to get the scoring started for the Barnstormers and give Iowa its first lead at 7-6.
After Quad City took a 9-7 lead, kicker Gabe Rui hit a field goal to make it 10-9.
Quad City held a 25-17 lead at the half and continued its offensive performance.
A late touchdown to wide receiver Shaq Currenton trimmed the Steamwheelers' lead to 50-29, but Iowa failed to score after a successful onside kick.
The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena following a bye week to face the Fishers Freight (2-1) on Saturday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m.
