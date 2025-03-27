Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Justus Smith

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Justus Smith for the 2025 season.

Justus Smith (6-4, 300) is a third-year offensive lineman in the Indoor Football League (IFL). He brings some additional professional experience to the group up front. The Chicago, Illinois native signs with the Green Bay Blizzard right before the home opener on March 28.

The Midwest O-Lineman has experience from a few university programs. He began his collegiate career with McKendree University in 2014, where he appeared in 21 games in two seasons. Next, he played for Missouri Southern State University and finally Grand Valley State University in 2022.

Since his final year at Grand Valley State, Smith has played for the Northern Arizona Wranglers (2023) and Jacksonville Sharks (2024) in the IFL. This includes a game he played against the Green Bay Blizzard last season! Smith has nine games of indoor football experience spanning two seasons. The combination of his strength, frame, and indoor experience could prove difficult for the incoming Iowa Barnstormers to handle!

Fans can come to the Blizzard home opener on March 28. Cheer on the team during Youth Jersey Night, presented by Aurora BayCare Sports. The first 1,000 fans, 12 and younger, will receive a free youth jersey. Make sure to stay after the game for our Green Bay Blizzard 5th Quarter so you can meet Justus Smith and the rest of the Blizzard!

