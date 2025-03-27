Know Before You Go - March 28

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

March 28th is the Green Bay Blizzard Home Opener and Youth Jersey Night presented by Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine and The Fan WDUZ 107.5. Kickoff is at 6:05 PM, and doors open about an hour before kickoff. The Blizzard are expecting a capacity crowd! Here is what you need to know before gameday.

The Green Bay Blizzard play the Iowa Barnstormers

Kickoff is at 6:05 PM in the Resch Center

The first 1,000 kids through the doors (12 years old and under) will receive a Youth Jersey.

You can bring new or gently used sports shoes to donate to www.23scleats4kidz.com. When you do, you will receive a Buy One, Get One FREE offer to a future Blizzard game (while supplies last)

$5 Youth Sports Combo special: Gatorade and popcorn

$4 - 24oz. Bud & Bud Light Products

Pease arrive early to park due to road closures! Limited parking is available in the Blue Lot on Armed Forces Drive, with access from Holmgren Way. Like other Resch Center event days, parking is available on area streets and at nearby businesses.

Go Blizz!

