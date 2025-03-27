Barnstormers Introduce 2025 Roster

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are proud to introduce the 2025 roster.

Head Coach Dave Mogensen spent the off-season with a new approach to building his roster. In addition to scouting talent, Coach Mogensen put a large emphasis on character, seeking athletes who were ready to take the leap into their professional football careers.

Following a competitive two-week Training Camp, the Barnstormers have finalized their 25-man roster.

"We had some incredible competition in camp, stayed relatively healthy as well so there were some tough decisions made on who was staying as part of this initial roster," said Coach Mogensen. "As a staff we believe we have a group of talented athletes who will play their hearts out and be great examples of sportsmanship, representing the organization, the Des Moines community and the state of Iowa across the country."

The 2025 roster includes five returning players from last season's team. Quian Williams returns at wide receiver after an explosive rookie season. Returning with him to the offense is veteran wide receiver Keshaun Taylor for his third season with the Barnstormers. On the defense, Tyler Tate returns to defensive line with Jared Saad returning at defensive back. Fan favorite kicker Gabriel Rui returns for his fifth season as a Barnstormer after earning 2024 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

Joaquin Collazo III and Nile McLaughlin, both entering their rookie seasons, will take the reigns at Quarterback.

The full 25-man roster is available below.

The Iowa Barnstormers are hitting the road for their first game of the season where they will take on the Green Bay Blizzard Friday, March 28. Kickoff is set for 6:05PM.

"Green Bay is coming off an outstanding 2024 season," said Coach Mogensen. "They returned their QB but are very young in many spots, their rookies aren't fully rookies anymore as they played a week one game. We will need to overcome our first game jitters, continue to ascend as a group and execute the game plan to come out on top. Despite Green Bay's record last year, we played them very tough in our contest, so I have no doubt this will be another close one where 5-6 plays will determine who wins."

Fans can tune into the game on the IFL Network. Flexible subscription options are available to suit every fan's needs. Click here to register.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season remain on sale. Packages start as low as $128 per seat. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 to lock in seats today.

The full 2025 roster can be found here:

1 - WR - Keshaun Taylor

2 - DB - Larry Walker, Jr.

3 - WR - Quian Williams

4 - DL - Patrick Godbolt

5 - WR - Jalen Bracey

6 - QB - Joaquin Collazo

7 - WR - Khaleb Hood

8 - QB - Nile McLaughlin

9 - LB - Khadry Jackson

10 - K - Gabriel Rui

11 - DB - Caleb Streat

12 - WR - Shaq Curenton

14 - DL - Joshua Ellison

15 - RB/WR - Hunter Clasen

17 - DL - Gabe Smith

18 - DL - Tyler Tate

20 - DB - Isaac Duffy

21 - DB - Jared Saad

23 - DB - Jahlil Brown

25 - DB - Darius Harper

55 - OL - Rondey Luckett

60 - OL - Tyler Castaneda

75 - OL - Desmond Bessent

77 - OL - Paul Fay

99 - DL - Rashad Colson

