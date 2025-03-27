Barnstormers Add Defensive Back

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Darius Harper to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Harper (6-0, 185, Tennessee State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Harper spent four years at Tennessee State University. During his time with the Tigers, Harper appeared in 24 games where he tallied 47 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

