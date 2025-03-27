Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Season-Opening Roster

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, March 27, the team's season-opening roster for the 2025 Indoor Football League campaign.

The roster lists 29 players, with 15 players returning from the 2024 Knight Hawks team. Quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, the IFL's Most Valuable Player in 2024, returns for his second season in Vegas. Receivers Quentin Randolph, Caleb Holley, CJ Windham, and Jonathan Johnson will also be back for the Vegas offense, as well as running back Antonio Wimbush. The offensive line will see All-IFL selections Moses Mallory and Kevin Toote return.

On defense, 2024 IFL All-Rookie and Second Team linebacker Makal Calhoun will return. The roster features four returning defensive linemen in Lee Autry, Claude Davis, Lorenzo Hernandez, and Maurice Jackson. The Knight Hawks secondary will once again feature James Ceasar and Darius Williams.

Notable newcomers to the offense include offensive lineman Desmond Bland and receivers Tamerion Terry and Jaylon Robinson. On defense, Vegas has brought in UNLV alumnus Adam Plant Jr. on the defensive line and Justin Terry and Gleson Sprewell in the secondary.

The season-opening roster for the Knight Hawks includes the following players:

QB - #2 Ja'Rome Johnson; #10 Jayden De Laura

RB - #6 Antonio Wimbush

WR - #1 Caleb Holley; #3 Tamerion Terry; #4 Quentin Randolph; #5 DeQuan Dudley; #7 CJ Windham; #8 Jonathan Johnson; #13 Jaylon Robinson; #17 CJ Jefferson; #19 Phoenix Sproles

OL - #52 Desmond Bland; #55 Zach Fortier; #70 Kevin Toote; #77 Moses Mallory

DL - #0 Maurice Jackson; #9 Claude Davis; #11 Lorenzo Hernandez; #33 Adam Plant Jr.; #90 Lee Autry

LB - #25 Makal Calhoun

DB - #12 James Ceasar; #15 Rome Weber; #20 Justin Terry; #21 Darius Williams; #22 Gleson Sprewell; #38 Lamont Wade

K - #31 Dante Brown

The Knight Hawks begin the 2025 IFL season on the road when they visit the San Diego Strikeforce on Monday, March 31 for a 6 p.m. kick-off at Frontwave Arena.

The home-opener will be played on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. against San Diego at Lee's Family Forum. The game will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (SSSEN), and all games are broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game and streamed on the IFL Network. Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.