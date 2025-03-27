Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Green Bay Blizzard: March 28

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (0-1) host the Iowa Barnstormers (0-0) in their home opener this Friday, March 28th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 6:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard come into this week's matchup after a tough loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers down in Moline, IL. The game was hard-fought and went blow-for-blow, resulting in multiple lead changes. Green Bay and Quad City battled until the final whistle, but in the end, the Steamwheelers prevailed with a 39-37 victory.

The Barnstormers will begin its 2025 campaign this Friday. The team ended last season with a 5-11 record. Iowa was 4-4 at home but severely struggled on the road, going 1-7 in 2024. Even though their record may not have reflected it, the Barnstormers were competitive, losing by one score in five of their losses.

Iowa opens its season in Green Bay for the second straight year. These two foes are very familiar with each other, having faced off three times last season. The Blizzard defeated the Barnstormers all three times last season, with the closest margin of victory being seven and the largest being 14. With the three victories last season, Green Bay tied the all-time series at 15 wins a piece, including matchups from when both teams were members of the af2.

If the Blizzard want to get their first win of the young season, they will have to be ready for anything, as Iowa has a few wild cards. Both Barnstormers QBs Nile McLaughlin and Joaquin Collazo III are new to the IFL. Adapting and executing will be crucial in coming away with a victory. Green Bay will also have to corral WR/KR Quian Williams. Williams returns to Iowa this season after having an outstanding rookie year, scoring 20 touchdowns, two of which were kick returns. Williams received Second Team All-IFL WR honors, All-IFL Rookie WR honors, and All-IFL Rookie KR honors. The Barnstormers also return the reigning IFL Special Teams Player of the Year, kicker Gabriel Rui. Rui won IFL Special Teams Player of the Week Honors three times last season, including Week 11 against the Blizzard, when he was two for two on field goals, four for four on extra points, and had two Deuces.

If the Barnstormers want to begin 2025 in the win column, they first need to keep QB Max Meylor from getting hot. Meylor picked up where he left off last season, scoring three touchdowns against the Steamwheelers last week. On the defensive side of the ball, Iowa needs to locate and avoid DB Momodou Mbye. Mbye, in his Blizzard homecoming, had four total tackles and a pass breakup, which earned him the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game. The Iowa defense will have to be stout in order to keep K Andrew Mevis from running up the score. Mevis scored 11 points and was two for three on field goals, three for three on extra points, and added a Deuce against the Steamwheelers a week ago. Making it a rough day for these three will give the Barnstormers their best chance for a win.

It's the Home Opener Blizzard Fans! Friday night is Youth Jersey Night! The first 1,000 fans 12 and under will receive a FREE Youth Jersey presented by Aurora Bay Care Medical and 107.5 The FAN. Also, this week, there is a cleat and sports shoe drive through 23's Cleats 4 Kidz. Bring new or slightly used cleats and sports shoes to the Resch Center Lobby pregame and receive a BOGO ticket offer to a future Blizzard game! Fans 21 and older can enjoy $4 Bud and Bud Light products throughout the game. Halftime will feature Fusion Athletics, Youth Sports Showdown Dash-For-Cash, followed by the infamous Snowstorm! The Blizz will be sporting new jerseys on their new turf with new promos! It is sure to be a night of fun!

