Pirates Add Aarion Maxey-Penton to Coaching Staff

March 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have added former defensive back Aarion Maxey-Penton as a Defensive Assistant to the coaching staff. Maxey-Penton was a member of the Pirates Indoor Football League championship team in 2021 and was an All-IFL First-Team Defensive selection in 2022.

Maxey-Penton played three seasons with Massachusetts from 2021 through 2023 and still holds seven regular season and seven playoff records.

Some of his most impressive regular season marks include 110 solo tackles, 31 passes broken up, 43 passes defended and three interceptions returned for touchdowns. His 25 tackles and two interceptions are all-time playoff marks.

In his three years with the Pirates, the former undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams and Canadian Football League veteran with Montreal and Ottawa played in 35 games making 143.5 tackles with 12 interceptions with a team record 261 return yards and two fumbles recovered. He also appeared in five playoff games making two interceptions.

A native of St. Louis, MO, Maxey-Penton played collegiately at the University of Missouri where he was a First-Team All-SEC selection as a senior. In 51 games with the Tigers he had 154 tackles with eight for a loss. He also had 41 passes defended and 10 interceptions.

The 2021 United Bowl Champions; Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.